FSU Football: Recapping The Toughness of 2016 Schedule

FSU football faced plenty of road blocks during the 2016 season – one that will go down as one of the toughest schedules the Seminoles have ever faced.

When FSU football fans looked at the 2016 football schedule when it came out nearly a year ago, there was a general “oy” that came from many after seeing the level of competition that the ‘Noles were going to face. Now that the season is complete, it appears it might have been even tougher than we thought.

When you break down the 2016 FSU schedule by the numbers, it’s quite impressive that the Seminoles did as well as the did against a schedule that – thanks in part to performances at the end of the year by the ACC’s bowl teams, including Clemson winning the national title – finished as the sixth toughest in the nation.

Win-Loss Records

The Seminoles finished the season against opponents that combined for a record of 107-60, a .641 winning percentage. FSU faced five opponents in the regular season who would have nine or more wins this season – a number that goes up to six when you include bowl opponent Michigan.

Title Winners

The ‘Noles hung in there against the team that would eventually win the ACC Atlantic Division, the conference championship game and national title, the Clemson Tigers. FSU would also face teams that won the SEC Eastern Division (beating the Florida Gators by 18 points) and the FCS’s Big South Conference (destroying Charleston Southern by 44 points).

Postseason Success

FSU football was able to see plenty of their 2016 opponents enjoy bowl and playoff success this year. Of the 12 teams who faced the ‘Noles in the regular season, 10 of them went to either a bowl game of the FCS playoffs – with seven of those teams winning their bowl games, including Clemson bringing home a bowl win and a national title.

A Much Easier Road in 2017

It’s a good news, bad news situation for the Seminoles in the upcoming season. The bad news is that FSU football will be trading a 5-7 Ole Miss team for an Alabama team that just played for a second straight national title. The good news is that, while facing seven other teams that made bowl games, the ‘Noles trade 11-2 USF for a 4-8 Louisiana-Monroe team, 8-5 North Carolina for a 4-8 Duke team and 7-4 Charleston Southern for 0-11 Delaware State.

This article originally appeared on