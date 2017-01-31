FSU Football: Ranking Top 4 Recruiting Classes Under Jimbo Fisher

We’re all guilty as FSU football fans of becoming enamored with recruiting rankings and stars. But what matters is how the classes perform on campus.

FSU football has enjoyed elite recruiting success in the Jimbo Fisher era. The tremendous success of FSU on the field can be largely attributed to Fisher’s success on the recruiting trail. Since becoming the head coach of FSU, Jimbo Fisher has only had one recruiting class finish outside of the top 10 when they finished 11th in 2013.

Fisher’s recruiting classes have produced three conference titles and a national title. Let’s take a look at how these classes stack up against each other based on their production after they got to campus, not their ranking coming in. For the purpose of this piece, I’ll only rank the four classes from 2010-2013 as 2014-2017 still have time to accomplish more.

2013

FSU football’s 2013 recruiting class garnered the lowest ranking of any of the Jimbo Fisher era. The class came in as number 11 in the country and number one in the ACC. This class wasn’t exactly full of super stars but it did have a good amount of solid players.

The headliners of the 2013 class are without a doubt FSU football greats Jalen Ramsey and Demarcus Walker. Ramsey and Walker were both a part of the 2013 national championship team, with Ramsey being a starter at safety.

Ramsey’s career was highlighted by unmatched tenacity and a desire to be great. Ramsey will always hold a special place in FSU fans’ hearts due to his physicality and playmaking ability. Not to mention, Ramsey is an excellent trash-talker.

Demarcus Walker’s dedication and work ethic lead to improvement each season. Walker’s career was capped off by an excellent senior season in which he totaled 16 sacks. Walker’s love for FSU as a program is endearing to say the least.

While Ramsey and Walker headline the class, it was well rounded with solid starters such as Marquez White, Kermit Whitfield, Bobo Wilson, and Nate Andrews. This class also contained great leaders in Ramsey, Walker, and fullback Freddie Stevenson.

2010

The 2010 class was Jimbo Fisher’s first as a head coach and is considered to be the catalyst to FSU football’s rise back to elite status. The 2010 class was heavy on defensive studs and played a major role in FSU’s 2013 national championship.

The headliners of the 2010 class would have to be defensive back Lamarcus Joyner and linebacker Telvin Smith. While Joyner was the only one of the two that entered FSU as a five star, Smith joined him in five star status in the eyes of FSU fans.

Joyner and Smith were the vocal leaders of the national championship defense and their play on the field matched those leadership qualities. Joyner is now a starter for the Los Angeles Rams and Telvin Smith plays for the Jaguars as one of the best young linebackers in the league.

Cameron Erving was a relatively unknown defensive tackle throughout the recruiting process and left FSU as a first round pick. Fisher’s eye for talent saw something in Erving who was originally recruited as a defensive tackle.

Erving eventually switched to offensive line where he excelled at left tackle and center. Erving was a huge part of the national title team and the 2014 team that reached the college football playoff semi-final.

Other significant contributors from the 2010 class include Bjeorn Werner, Christian Jones, Terrence Brooks, and Kenny Shaw. Overall 2010 was a very productive class.

2012

The FSU football 2012 signing class is headlined by the greatest player I’ve ever seen in garnet and gold, Jameis Winston. The 2012 recruiting class was on the smaller side as FSU only brought in 18 players. The fact that it was a small class makes it impressive that it included the greatest quarterback in FSU history in Jameis Winston and the greatest kicker in FSU history in Roberto Aguayo.

Winston’s accomplishments are well known as he led FSU to an undefeated national championship season in 2013 when the Seminoles were blowing out opponents and setting records with ease. Winston brought home the program’s third Heisman trophy and led them to the inaugural College Football Playoff, finishing his career with a mind blowing 27-1 career record as an FSU signal caller.

The 2012 class saw FSU bring in some key players on defense in defensive linemen Eddie Goldman and Mario Edwards Jr. as well as cornerback duo Ronald Darby and P.J. Williams. Williams was the defensive MVP of the national championship where he recorded a vital interception.

Of the 18 players FSU football signed in 2012, seven are currently on NFL rosters.

2011

The 2011 class stands out as the most productive of the Jimbo Fisher era. This was a large class that featured many players that made significant contributions to the 2013 national championship team.

Three of the starting lineman from that 2013 team came into FSU with the 2011 signing class: Tre Jackson, Bobby Hart, and Josue Matias.

The most important component of the 2011 class was defensive tackle, Timmy Jernigan. Jernigan was a Gator lean throughout his high school career but O’Dell Haggins and Jimbo Fisher were able to get the Lake City native to Tallahassee, and boy did it pay off. Few players make an immediate impact at defensive tackle but Jernigan did just that, his three years at FSU were remarkable.

The 2011 class featured two of the all-time greatest pass catchers in FSU history in receiver Rashad Greene and tight end Nick O’Leary. Greene was productive all four years as a Seminole and finished as the school’s all-time leader in receptions and receiving yards. O’Leary is considered by many to be the best tight end in school history, also I’m not sure if this has ever been mentioned, but golfing legend Jack Nicklaus is O’Leary’s grandfather.

I’d be remiss to not mention running back Devonta Freeman as a member of the 2011 class. Freeman was the first Seminole running back to achieve a 1,000 yard season since Warrick Dunn. Freeman will be featured for the Atlanta Falcons in the upcoming Super Bowl.

Finally, the 2011 recruiting class featured a huge receiver that made an even bigger play. Kelvin Benjamin certainly didn’t have the career of a Rashad Greene, but when he plucked the football out of the air with 13 seconds left in Pasadena, he made sure his name was one fans of FSU football will never forget. Simply put, the 2011 FSU recruiting class was phenomenal.

