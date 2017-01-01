FSU Football: Michigan Fans Blame FSU Loss On Injuries

FSU football played Michigan without a lot of key players. However, Michigan fans blame their loss on injuries to two players.

FSU football fans knew it would happen. As soon as it was announced Michigan’s Jabrill Peppers would miss the Orange Bowl game with an injury, they had a built-in excuse in case they lost.

FSU defeated Michigan 33-32 as a seven point underdog. However, the game should have never been that close as FSU football dominated Michigan on both sides of the ball.

The media built up the Michigan defense like they were the ’85 Chicago Bears, despite the FSU offense being the best they would have faced all year.

FSU got the ball first and went right down the field and scored a touchdown, punching them right in the mouth.

A punting miscue by Nyqwan Murray gave Michigan the ball on the half yard line, and they couldn’t punch it in which became a common theme throughout the game.

Michigan Fan Excuses

You can question whether they were prepared to play Florida State if you’d like. But I certainly do not think they were prepared to play without both Peppers and Jake Butt.

Yep! Pretty much sucks cause no way they get away with that much with Peppers in.

Peppers is the best player in the country who plays 13 positions. Cook only plays two. No comparison. FSU scores maybe 14 if Peppers is on the field.

The entire defense had to adjust on the fly, due to Peppers being out. I understand why people think that Peppers is overrated; because much of what he does is not measurable in stats. He was the qb and glue of the secondary. His loss for that game was huge.

Disappointed that we lost. Disappointed that the team waited until the 2nd quarter to really start playing. Not disappointed at the effort through the rest of the game. We hung with FSU and nearly beat them without two of our best players. That’s great. Doesn’t win us the game though.

We lost by 1 to FSU, who was preseason top 5, on a neutral field…without our best defensive and offensive players.

FSU is getting away with murder on pass interference

We are really missing Peppers, our offensive line and qb play is weak.

Just getting outmatched. Quite frankly, our entire team looks really flat and I can’t blame them. Say what you will, but teams that get left out of the playoff and placed into meaningless bowl games are going to have a difficult one getting “up” for the game. Last year, we didn’t have that expectation. This bowl game was a let down for the UM players, but FSU has something to prove.

Say What? Oh, the old they aren’t motivated because the game doesn’t mean anything crutch. If the game didn’t mean anything, then why did Michigan players fight tooth and nail to get back into the game in the second half? This tweet below is solid gold by the way: UM fans: “Peppers isnt even our best defender!”

FSU: “Who is?”

UM fans: “2-time All-American CB Jourdan Lewis!”

FSU: https://t.co/DMANSa63wJ — Stuart R. Owens (@StuartROwens) December 31, 2016

Hahahaha!! There were some rational Michigan fans, but this thread was hilarious. Next: FSU Dominated Michigan

FSU Dominated Michigan

If you’re a Michigan fan reading this and don’t believe it, here are the stats to prove it.

FSU held Michigan to 3.4 YPP 😂😂….FSU averaged right at 6 YPP against the “vaunted” Michigan defense… — ChopChat.com (@ChopChat_) December 31, 2016

Another stat for yall FSU D held Michigan’s offense to 43% less YPP than their season average..they held FSU to 7.8% less than their average — ChopChat.com (@ChopChat_) December 31, 2016

Here’s a stat for yall…..yall ready? FSU’s YPP against Michigan was 47% higher than Michigan’s defensive average this season.. — ChopChat.com (@ChopChat_) December 31, 2016

FSU would have blown them out if DF was more accurate… https://t.co/AisNDywgVH — ChopChat.com (@ChopChat_) December 31, 2016

The latter was the biggest part that kept Michigan in the game. Deondre Francois consistently missed easy throws on first down that put the offense behind the sticks which allowed Michigan to pin their ears back while rushing.

Some of it was FSU football battling poor field position for a good part of the game, and Jimbo Fisher looking to avoid what happened late in the third quarter with Michigan’s interception return for a touchdown.

FSU Had Injuries Too

Please, tell me more about ALL the injuries Michigan had to deal with #FSU pic.twitter.com/7y69aPUoMx — Vinny B. (@hockeynole) December 31, 2016

That was before the game. FSU also lost a significant player in wide receiver Auden Tate early in the game. Tate is second on the team with six receiving touchdowns, who also leads the team in yards per catch on the season.

FSU also lost Ermon Lane on defense due to injury about two weeks ago. Yes, it’s not last-minute like Peppers, but it wasn’t a lot of time to prepare since FSU spend most of their time at the beach riding jet ski’s(sarcasm).

Conclusion

Make no mistake about it, FSU should have blown Michigan out, so credit for Michigan for not laying down after getting worked in the first half.

FSU turnovers were a direct result of 10 points by Michigan.

It was telling that Michigan’s best player on the night was their punter Kenny Allen.

He punted EIGHT times while averaging 47.4 yards per punt. That was huge as he was able to flip the field for Michigan’s offense several times.

However, FSU was able to hit enough explosive plays to negate their poor third down conversion percentage on the night. Again, most of the third and long situations were a result of Deondre Francois missing easy throws on first down.

All in all, it turned out to be a great game and the second most watched game all season with 11.7 million viewers on a Friday night.

