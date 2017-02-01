FSU Football: Jimbo Fisher Reacts To National Signing Day

FSU Football finished up with the No. 6 recruiting class in the nation. Jimbo Fisher reacts to a very talented group of kids in #Tribe17.

FSU football coach Jimbo Fisher continues to prove that he’s one of the best coaches in all of college football. He’s landed another great recruiting class with a lot of potential and flexibility when it comes to certain players.

The staff seemingly meet all of their needs, and Jimbo talked to the press about the players FSU signed below(this was pre-Marvin Wilson announcement):

My Thoughts

He also talked about recruiting so many elite running backs and how they managed those situations. “Great players don’t care. I’ve never been around a great player that worries about the depth chart. They go take care of business and they go play,” said Fisher.

Another topic covered was recruiting legacy recruits and some of the intangibles that go with those situations.

Fisher also talked about the importance of getting so many players enrolled early and how going through spring practice will be very beneficial in building depth.

There was also some discussion regarding the recruitment of particular players and some of the determining factors on how they got them to enroll.

One of the best parts was his process of evaluating players that are not ranked or don’t have many offers from big time schools. He provided tons of examples of players in those situations and how they are now playing in the NFL.

Players like: Cam Erving, Devonta Freeman, Xavier Rhodes, Bjorn Werner and others. Fisher said, “If I have to wait on somebody else to tell me he’s a player….I need to get out of this business.”

It’s easy to tell just how happy Fisher is with the class. Fisher said, “One of the most athletic classes we’ve ever had” when describing the players they landed.

