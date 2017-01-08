FSU Football: Is College GameDay Coming to 2017 Opener vs. Alabama?

FSU football is opening the season next year against Alabama – and ESPN’s renewed pregame show could be joining the fun in Atlanta.

In less than eight months, the 2017 college football season will start with another opening week slate of great non-conference battles. Right now, the main event is looking to involve FSU football as the Seminoles head to Atlanta for a battle with the Alabama Crimson Tide on September 2nd.

As it turns out, it looks like it won’t just be fans in garnet and gold or crimson and white – but also several people who get paychecks from Bristol, Conn.

Following the Seminoles’ magical Orange Bowl win over Michigan, ESPN College GameDay analyst Kirk Herbstreit got into a Twitter conversation with one fan – and perhaps gave a hint at where he will be spending Labor Day weekend this coming September with Rece, Desmond, Corso and friends:

Gotta be right?? Hope so. What a great way to open the 2017 season. Plus Jimbo vs Nick. Be fun! https://t.co/VmaVagswEY — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) December 31, 2016

The case for GameDay coming to the FSU-Alabama game would be helped immensely if the Crimson Tide are able to win their second straight national title tomorrow against the Clemson Tigers. It would be hard to argue against a game involving the back-to-back champs and a ‘Noles team that will likely be in the top five.

Some of the other big non-conference games that weekend include Michigan-Florida in Arlington, Texas and BYU-LSU in Houston, Texas. Both are interesting, but neither would be able to hold a candle to a game between the Seminoles and Crimson Tide.

FSU football has appeared as the featured game for CGD a total of 32 times, with the last one coming this past season in a game against Louisville that we don’t want to talk about anymore.

