FSU Football: Grading The ‘Noles 2013 Recruiting Class
FSU football had the No. 11 recruiting class in 2013 and No. 1 class in the ACC. We grade the class to see who lived up to expectations.
FSU football was coming off their Orange Bowl win over Northern Illinois and the No. 3 recruiting class in the nation in 2012.
The 2012 class was loaded and featured eight future NFL players.
Ironically, the 2013 recruiting class is the lowest rated class overall in the Jimbo Fisher era. It’s the only class thus far that finished outside the top 10.
There were 22 commitments with an average player rating of 89.19. That’s the second lowest player average under Fisher.
The lowest average player rating was the 2010 class where Fisher had about a month to close the class after becoming head coach.
FSU’s 2013 recruiting class had some studs and some duds. Let’s go through and see who graded where as we go from lowest rated to highest.
Davarez Bryant
,
N/A
Desmond Hollin
,
C
Jeremy Kerr
,
D
John Franklin III
,
D
Wilson Bell
,
C
Nate Andrews
,
B+
Ryan Hoefield
,
C-
Richie Klepal
,
N/A
Jesus Wilson
,
A-
Tyrell Lyons
,
D
Ro’Derrick Hoskins
,
C
Freddie Stevenson
,
A
Marquez White
,
B+
Kermit Whitfield
,
A-
Isaiah Jones
,
D-
Keith Bryant
,
D
E.J. Levenberry
,
D
Ira Denson
,
D-
Ryan Green
,
D+
DeMarcus Walker
,
A
Jalen Ramsey
,
A+
Matthew Thomas
,
C+
Final Thoughts
Matthew Thomas still has time to make an impact on his legacy. Kermit Whitfield, Jesus Wilson, Nate Andrews and Freddie Stevenson probably out performed their ratings with Andrews having one year left and a few others.
Andrews is an experienced player, but likely won’t be a huge contributor next season due to younger talent surpassing him.
Overall, the 2013 FSU Football recruiting class has been a disappointment with only 45 percent of the class being blue chip players.
Over 54 percent of the class either didn’t contribute, transferred or became academically ineligible.
Only 50 percent (5 of 10) of the blue chip players have made significant contributions on the field.
However, the class did give us two of the better players during the Jimbo Fisher era with Jalen Ramsey and DeMarcus Walker.
