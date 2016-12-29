FSU Football: Getting To Know The Michigan Wolverines

FSU football will meet Michigan in Miami for the Orange Bowl on Friday night. We give you a quick glimpse to what Michigan brings to the table.

The team finished 9-3 and it could have easily been a lot worse had Jimbo Fisher not rounded the troops so to speak. The defense looked a lot better in the second half of the season, and the offense started clicking as well to finish among the best in the nation.

It’s a great achievement to be able to play a team like Michigan in a NY6 bowl game considering the start to the season.

Michigan finished their season (10-2) with an overtime loss to Ohio State to finish their regular schedule.

They began their season with some gimme wins over Hawaii, Central Florida and a decent team in Colorado. Michigan waxed eventual Big 10 champs Penn State before they figured things out as the season went on.

They went on to edge Wisconsin 14-7 at home before beating the scrubs of the Big 10 conference. However, they inexplicably lost to a decent Iowa team and had to come back and win against a six win Indiana team.

How Good Is Michigan?

So it’s fair to question just how good is this Michigan team? Indiana lost to Wake Forest for Christ’s sake.

Their defense is ranked as the No. 1 defense overall. However, aside from Ohio State what good offenses have they played?

Michigan runs a pro-style offense that FSU football typically plays well against. They ran the ball 62 percent of the time while on offense this season and averaged nearly five yards per rush. Also, 51 percent of Michigan’s first downs on the season came via the run.

Their offense is ranked No. 26 offense in the nation according to S&P+.

Where Michigan does have a huge edge is special teams. According to FEI, Michigan special teams are No. 2 in the nation with FSU coming at in at No. 115.

The biggest difference is the punt return game. FSU is allowing an average of 21 yards per punt return. Michigan is allowing an average of 7 yards per punt return.

In a game that could be low scoring, field position will be critical.

In short and this is cliché, but the team that makes the less mistakes should come out the winner.

This article originally appeared on