FSU Football: FSU Fans React To Tre Lawson Commitment

FSU football added another player to its 2017 recruiting class in three-star defensive end Tre Lawson. We have the fan reaction.

The ‘Noles continue to stay hot on the recruiting trail with their third commitment of the week. Three-star defensive end Tre Lawson is the No. 723 player overall and No. 33 defensive end in the 2017 class.

The former Tennessee commitment also had offers from USC, Ole Miss, Louisville, South Carolina, Mississippi State, Oregon, Kentucky and Illinois.

Lawson is 6’6 250 pounds from North Augusta, South Carolina, with good agility and pursuit. Lawson was one of the targets we mentioned FSU football had a chance to land a few day ago. Many consider Lawson’s ranking a bit low, and that he should be considered a four-star player.

Tre Lawson Highlights

Check out his highlights below:



As you can see, Lawson can do a bit of everything from batting down passes to rushing off the edge. One of the best things I like about Lawson is that he has a knack for always finding the ball carrier.

Fan Reaction

@LawsonTre welcome to Tally! Where Beasts come to be trained for the Feast — Mo Thomas (@meauxthomas) January 15, 2017

@lawsontre welcome to the family glad to have you apart of the family #tribe17 #championshipseason — #nolelife (@Country_nole_) January 15, 2017

@LawsonTre Another loss to @oregonfootball but a man has to make decisions and do what seems right for them. Good luck! — DuckDreams (@frazee_dave) January 15, 2017

@LawsonTre I’m excited you chose FSU! Can’t wait to see you in that uniform wrecking havoc on the ACC! — M. David Brittain (@mdbrittain) January 15, 2017

Final Thoughts

Tre Lawson is third three star recruit in a week to commit to FSU football. There seems to be a growing concern that the last three commitments to the class have been three-star recruits.

Out of 20 commitments, it’s true that only 45 percent of the recruiting class is a blue chip rated player. That’s about 10-12 percent less than Jimbo Fisher’s average per class over seven years.

However, FSU is still in the mix for the following players:

Marvin Wilson (5-star DT)

Jarez Parks (4-star DE)

Maleik Gray (4-star Safety)

Levi Jones (4-star LB)

Henry Ruggs (4-star WR)

I think FSU will land at least two of those players and possibly three. There are some impact players in this class and almost all the positions of need have been addressed.

There’s a couple of weeks left until National Signing Day, so hold on, it’s going to be a crazy finish!

