FSU Football: Fans React To Tamorrion Terry and Ontario Wilson Additions

FSU football added two more additions to the 2017 recruiting class Thursday night. We have fan reaction from the unexpected news.

It was the first day after the dead period and the ‘Noles added two more additions to its 2017 recruiting class Thursday night with two teammates from Georgia giving their verbal pledges.

Wide receiver Tamorrion Terry and cornerback Ontario Wilson give FSU football 19 commitments for its No. 5 nationally ranked class.

Warchant.com first reported the news.

Terry has long been a target of FSU, the three star receiver still needs a test score to qualify but is reportedly extremely close to doing so. He’s a big target at 6’3 205 pounds with many believing he has high four-star talent.

Ontario Wilson is his teammate who doesn’t have a ranking because he didn’t visit any schools or attending any football camps. He’s around 6’0 and 160 pounds. Check out the fan reaction to the news from Thursday night:

We got Tamorrion Terry and Ontario Wilson??? HELL FUCKING YES. — سكوت (@BushidoNole) January 12, 2017

Tamorrion Terry reminds me a lot of D’haquille Williams stylistically https://t.co/mhnE84co1e — Jason Staples (@DocStaples) January 12, 2017

Intrigued by 2017 Ashburn, GA WR Tamorrion Terry. Great size, better speed. Surprised he’s a 3 star, likely will go up after FSU commitment — DH (@DHIIESQ) January 12, 2017

@ChopChat_ @BushidoNole Im from Lanier county. Turner county is in our region. Like my school, Turner one of the smallest high schools in Ga — Stumppp⚾️ (@WCGiddens22) January 13, 2017

Ontario Wilson didn’t attend one camp, didn’t take one visit, lives in the sticks of Turner Co. Not that hard to figure out why he’s unknown — سكوت (@BushidoNole) January 13, 2017

@BushidoNole Jimbo don’t offer scholarships to kids who can’t play — Bk (@bkseminole) January 13, 2017

Ontario Wilson’s highlights are below as he plays both wide receiver and cornerback. He’ll likely play cornerback at FSU.



Tamorrion Terry’s highlights are below:



My Thoughts

I love Terry in this class as another big receiver who will compliment DJ Matthews in the slot. I was confused by the Wilson commitment because nobody had heard of him.

However, I’ve learned to not question Jimbo Fisher’s evaluations as he’s often the first to offer kids. In fact, he was one of the first to offer Terry.

My only concern is the numbers crunch as FSU football is already at 19 commitments. I’m sure the staff are aware of potential transfers or other ways to make the numbers work.

We covered the five biggest targets left on their board Thursday and Terry was mentioned as well as several potential additions. Welcome to #Nolenation boys!

