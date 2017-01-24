FSU Football: Fans React To ‘Noles 2017 Football Schedule

FSU football had its 2017 schedule released earlier Tuesday. We take a look at the fan reaction about who and when the ‘Noles will be playing.

FSU football had one of the toughest schedules in all of college football in 2016. They had a red-shirt freshman quarterback and young inexperienced played in the secondary playing against some of the top offenses and defenses.

In the end, the ‘Noles fell short of preseason expectation, but finished their 10 win season strong with a win over No. 6 Michigan in the Orange Bowl.

They lost two of their three games by a combined five points in 2016, and return a lot of talent and experience on both sides of the ball.

The 2017 schedule was released Tuesday, and first impressions are this is a manageable schedule considering what we know about the opponents.

We’ll have a game-by-game breakdown Wednesday morning, but wanted to give you a quick look at how FSU football fans reacted when the schedule was released.

Fan Poll Results

We took a quick Twitter poll with our followers to get a sense of what they thought about the schedule compared to 2016.

As of right now the results are below but you can still vote:

Do You Like The 2017 #FSUFootball Schedule More Than 2016? — ChopChat.com (@ChopChat_) January 24, 2017

So the majority of fans like the 2017 schedule better than 2016, but I found this comment interesting:

I’m graduating at the perfect time. This upcoming FSU home football schedule is tragic. All the best games are travels, and you know us… — Sara Rahimzadeh (@sarabearaa95) January 24, 2017

She’s right, outside of Miami and Louisville and maybe NC State, the home slate is not exactly must attend games. Not to mention three of the home games are back-to-back-to back in September and only one home game in the month of October.

Fan Twitter Reaction

We have a great time interacting with our followers on Twitter. You should definitely follow us (and we’ll follow you back..shameless plug).

Check out what FSU football fans thought regarding the schedule. They talk playing Miami in the third game of the season and what that means for the ‘Canes. Also, opening with Alabama and any possible trap games.

FSU has one of the toughest schedules, but could it have been broken up any better? Tough ones spread out with cake games between them. — Jared Shanker (@JShankerESPN) January 24, 2017

Boston hotel & rental car booked ✔️ Clemson hotel booked ✔️ FSU Miami hotel booked ✔️ #221Days — ali (@Noles_AJ) January 24, 2017

Really FSU vs Bama will set the tone for upcoming season for both teams — WooDs (@Tcowooods) January 24, 2017

I really just saw a tweet saying, “FSU 2017: 12-0″…. pic.twitter.com/9hM4c0sFIS — Taylor ✝️ (@taayreim) January 24, 2017

@TravusHertl @FSU_Football clemson? First year without Desean Watson? Yea goodluck lol — ㅤ (@BetB1ood) January 24, 2017

I know very little about Arkansas State, but I’m looking at the #Canes 2017 schedule thinking we have 3 weeks and camp to prepare for FSU. — nittanyCane (@ZackUMPSU) January 24, 2017

Dang that Miami game is early https://t.co/iYejNnIXMl — FSU,Thunder. (@RihannaXhusband) January 24, 2017

I REALLY like the way the schedule shapes out for FSU tbh — Bryce (@Brycearoni8) January 24, 2017

Schedule looks less terrible than usual on first glance. — DevinFSU (@DevinFSU) January 24, 2017

As Jared Shanker of ESPN said, the schedule shapes up nicely with most of the tough games spread out.

Final Thoughts

Overall, it seems that FSU football fans are happy with this schedule. It’s the type of schedule that’s broken up nicely with a bye week in the middle of the season.

There are no three games in 12 day spans like 2016.

Also, it helps to get Miami early in the season since they are breaking in a new quarterback and other new people at key positions.

The flip side can be said for Clemson as it gives their new quarterback time to gel with new receivers in actual games. However, it also gives FSU football more game footage to watch and have a better idea of what they are trying to do with a lot of new parts.

Louisville plays SEVEN straight games before traveling to Tally.

One downside to the schedule is the slate of home games. There’s Louisiana-Monroe, Miami and NC State back-to-back-to back. Then Louisville, Syracuse and Delaware State to round the home games.

Feel free to give us your thoughts on the schedule in the comments!

This article originally appeared on