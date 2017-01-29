FSU Football: Fans React To Kermit Whitfield Not Receiving NFL Combine Invite

Oct 8, 2016; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Florida State Seminoles wide receiver Kermit Whitfield (8) carries the ball past Miami Hurricanes linebacker Michael Pinckney (56) during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium. FSU won 20-19. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

FSU football receiver Kermit Whitfield might be the fastest player in college football. Fans react to him not receiving a NFL Combine invitation.

Kermit Whitfield will always hold a special place in the heart of Nole Nation for his 100 yard kickoff return for touchdown that helped propel FSU football to its third National Title.

His four years have flown by and now he’s interested in playing in the NFL. The only problem is Whitfield is 5’8 and plays wide receiver, and there are not too many Cole Beasley’s on NFL rosters.

However, Whitfield has a special trait, and that’s flat-out blazing speed. He was clocked at 4.37 in the 40 yard dash coming out of high school.

Whitfield showed that speed on the football field at the Shrine Game recently.

Despite is small stature, Whitfield became a dependable receiver for FSU football over the years. He was second on the team in receiving yards and touchdowns as a junior. He’s also a good kickoff return man as he lead the nation in kick return yards as a true freshman.

Sep 20, 2014; Tallahassee, FL, USA; Florida State Seminoles wide receiver Kermit Whitfield (8) returns a kick during the first half against the Clemson Tigers at Doak Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Vastola-USA TODAY Sports

Sep 20, 2014; Tallahassee, FL, USA; Florida State Seminoles wide receiver Kermit Whitfield (8) returns a kick during the first half against the Clemson Tigers at Doak Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Vastola-USA TODAY Sports

Still No Combine Invite

Whitfield still putting work in despite not having a Combine invite yet. Why not? Here’s an example of how Whitfield could do damage at the next level.

Look at the separation here.

If you don’t jam him off the line, forget about it.

Sep 10, 2016; Tallahassee, FL, USA; Florida State Seminoles fans cheer prior to the game against Charleston Southern at Doak Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Glenn Beil-USA TODAY Sports

FSU Fans Supporting Whitfield

It’s really a family when it comes to Nole Nation. Check out the reaction Whitfield got after posting the video of him working on his 40 yard dash start.

Whitfield did have a decline in production his senior season at FSU football, but that was due to the emergence of Aden Tate and Nyqwan Murray.

Oct 31, 2015; Tallahassee, FL, USA; Florida State Seminoles wide receiver Kermit Whitfield (8) picks up a first down against the Syracuse Orange cornerback Cordell Hudson (20) at Doak Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Glenn Beil-USA TODAY Sports

Will Whitfield Make A NFL Roster?

I do think Whifield will make a NFL Roster even if he doesn’t receive a NFL Combine invitation. He’ll be able to shine at FSU’s pro day which served as a coming out party for former walk-on FSU defensive back Javien Elliott last year.

Kermit Whitfield has the right mindset to be successful. He put in the work and became much more of a contributor as a receiver than most ever thought possible.

There’s a good chance Whitfield can shine on a team in the right situation. Here’s to hoping his gets his shot in the league.

