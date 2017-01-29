FSU Football: Fans React To Kermit Whitfield Not Receiving NFL Combine Invite

FSU football receiver Kermit Whitfield might be the fastest player in college football. Fans react to him not receiving a NFL Combine invitation.

Kermit Whitfield will always hold a special place in the heart of Nole Nation for his 100 yard kickoff return for touchdown that helped propel FSU football to its third National Title.

His four years have flown by and now he’s interested in playing in the NFL. The only problem is Whitfield is 5’8 and plays wide receiver, and there are not too many Cole Beasley’s on NFL rosters.

However, Whitfield has a special trait, and that’s flat-out blazing speed. He was clocked at 4.37 in the 40 yard dash coming out of high school.

Whitfield showed that speed on the football field at the Shrine Game recently.

Florida State WR @CoolAhhKermit (Kermit Whitfield) had a busy day at the #shrinegame, showcasing his speed and burst. All of his touches: pic.twitter.com/jVpqf0nENz — Titans Film Room (@titansfilmroom) January 22, 2017

Despite is small stature, Whitfield became a dependable receiver for FSU football over the years. He was second on the team in receiving yards and touchdowns as a junior. He’s also a good kickoff return man as he lead the nation in kick return yards as a true freshman.

Still No Combine Invite

No invite still working on this 40 start tho! pic.twitter.com/hkn61EMeU3 — Kermit Whitfield (@CoolAhhKermit) January 27, 2017

Whitfield still putting work in despite not having a Combine invite yet. Why not? Here’s an example of how Whitfield could do damage at the next level.

One of the ways FSU WR Kermit Whitfield will be used at the next level. LB has no chance v the 100m FL HS rec holder. #EastWestShrineGame pic.twitter.com/wC8UkS1hg6 — Michael Kist (@MichaelJKist) January 22, 2017

Look at the separation here.

When Whitfield hits his cuts, it’s over. Especially in a drill like this. pic.twitter.com/GAuRKUb2LK — PewterReport.com (@PewterReport) January 18, 2017

This is easy money for Kermit Whitfield. He’s won this route on a couple DBs already. pic.twitter.com/zoZxg6DgXG — Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre) January 16, 2017

If you don’t jam him off the line, forget about it.

FSU Fans Supporting Whitfield

It’s really a family when it comes to Nole Nation. Check out the reaction Whitfield got after posting the video of him working on his 40 yard dash start.

So, are yall trying to keep Johnsons 40 record safe by not inviting @CoolAhhKermit to the draft? Why hasnt it happened yet? @NFL — Jordan Warren (@jordanwarren46) January 28, 2017

@CoolAhhKermit one thing for sure. Can’t teach something you got and that’s SPEED. Your name will be called on Draft Day — Joe Mc (@joemc_305) January 28, 2017

@CoolAhhKermit Im a huge FSU fan and fan of yours. Im praying for you man. Love for you to be a Buccaneer — Minister Jon (@Free2BFree2Day) January 28, 2017

You don’t need one fam you still gone make it ‼️🙏🏾 https://t.co/1cjtuWAD7l — J2_Airlines (@AG_Pitbull) January 29, 2017

Whitfield did have a decline in production his senior season at FSU football, but that was due to the emergence of Aden Tate and Nyqwan Murray.

Will Whitfield Make A NFL Roster?

I do think Whifield will make a NFL Roster even if he doesn’t receive a NFL Combine invitation. He’ll be able to shine at FSU’s pro day which served as a coming out party for former walk-on FSU defensive back Javien Elliott last year.



Kermit Whitfield has the right mindset to be successful. He put in the work and became much more of a contributor as a receiver than most ever thought possible.

There’s a good chance Whitfield can shine on a team in the right situation. Here’s to hoping his gets his shot in the league.

