FSU Football: Fans React To Hamsah Nasirildeen Flipping To ‘Noles

FSU football gained a huge addition to its 2017 recruiting class in former South Carolina commit Hamsah Nasirildeen. The fan reaction was crazy!

We told you last week that the recruiting world was about to get crazy and FSU football was looking to close strong.

Coach Jimbo Fisher has gotten off to a strong start with the addition of Hamsah Nasirildeen. He’s the No. 111 overall player in the 2017 recruiting class, and the No. 1 player in the NC.

Hamsah comes in as the No. 10 outside linebacker in the class, but could also play safety at 6’3 210 pounds.

Nasirildeen hails from Concord, NC, just outside Charlotte and has been on FSU’s radar for a long time.

He camped at FSU in July and impressed before committing to Will Muschamp and South Carolina in August. However, he visited FSU in October and has remained in contact with FSU staff. Jimbo

Fisher had an in-home visit with Nasirildeen a couple of days ago and worked that FSU magic as Nasirildeen announced the move via his Twitter page:

I will do interviews on Tuesday pic.twitter.com/XsBhHPGxXU — 2k🔨 (@nasirildeen) January 23, 2017

FSU football now has 22 commits and moves back into the No. 5 spot overall while maintaining the No. 1 spot in the ACC. The fan reaction was crazy, let’s check it next.

South Carolina Fans Are Disappointed

Will Muschamp was building a decent recruiting class at South Carolina with Nasirildeen being a big part of it. So it’s understandable that Gamecocks fans would be disappointed in the news. Check it:

@nasirildeen See ya. We all have to make decisions that are right for us. Wishing you all the best! #GamecockNation — Cris Johnson (@FCrisJ) January 23, 2017

@nasirildeen I hope you tear every ligament in your body. — Tom Faggypants (@Thelawsonator69) January 23, 2017

@nasirildeen good luck, you’d have done big things at USC, right away. — BleedingGarnet&Black (@AdamGabrielli) January 23, 2017

@nasirildeen wish kids would learn the meaning of “commitment,” but best of luck Hamsah. ✌🏼✌🏼 — 🐔HoopCity🏀15-3/5-0 (@BihlearBoy88) January 23, 2017

@nasirildeen Very fishy. I feel an NCAA investigation coming soon. Don’t call it free shoes university for nothing — Think Red (@ThinkRedToday) January 23, 2017

@Burkie0514 It’s one thing to decide on one and go with it but to commit then flip? Money talks — Think Red (@ThinkRedToday) January 23, 2017

@ThinkRedToday kids do this all the time. FSU is just a better football program lol — Austin Burk (@Burkie0514) January 23, 2017

@Burkie0514 Maybe so but you don’t flip flop like that unless you’re dumb, a flounder, or there’s money involved — Think Red (@ThinkRedToday) January 23, 2017

@nasirildeen as long as you agree to beat the 💩 out of Clemson, I’m good. Best of luck to you young man. 🐓 still pulling for you — thegolfingdead (@jonathandupre) January 23, 2017

Most of the fans were sensible, except the one wishing injury on a kid. That’s awful. FSU fans feel like it’s LIT though!

FANS Are LIT (Extremely Happy For Our Older Folk)

@nasirildeen welcome to #NoleNation! I never get people trashing kids for making the biggest decision of their lives. — Jose (@NoleZay) January 23, 2017

Great pickup for FSU football since it appears that Tennessee commit Maleik Gray didn’t visit FSU as planned.

Nasirildeen Highlight Video

Flipping Nasirildeen a big get for #FSU. One of the most impressive prospects at the US Army AA game. Very long, excellent range https://t.co/RcJ4uaMKlp — Jason Staples (@DocStaples) January 23, 2017



As you can see right away, Nasirildeen has excellent ball skills and will lay the wood when making a tackle. His versatility may be his biggest asset as Jason Staples pointed out in his tweet.

There are three to five more targets for FSU football on the recruiting trails and all of them are excellent players. Stay tuned to Chop Chat for more FSU recruiting news, reaction and analysis.

