FSU Football: Fans React To Hamsah Nasirildeen Flipping To ‘Noles

fsu football

Nov 19, 2016; Syracuse, NY, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Jimbo Fisher has a word with an official to dispute a call during the fourth quarter of a game against the Syracuse Orange at the Carrier Dome. Florida State won 45-14. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

FSU football gained a huge addition to its 2017 recruiting class in former South Carolina commit Hamsah Nasirildeen. The fan reaction was crazy!

We told you last week that the recruiting world was about to get crazy and FSU football was looking to close strong.

Coach Jimbo Fisher has gotten off to a strong start with the addition of Hamsah Nasirildeen. He’s the No. 111 overall player in the 2017 recruiting class, and the No. 1 player in the NC.

Hamsah comes in as the No. 10 outside linebacker in the class, but could also play safety at 6’3 210 pounds.

Nasirildeen hails from Concord, NC, just outside Charlotte and has been on FSU’s radar for a long time.

He camped at FSU in July and impressed before committing to Will Muschamp and South Carolina in August. However, he visited FSU in October and has remained in contact with FSU staff. Jimbo

Fisher had an in-home visit with Nasirildeen a couple of days ago and worked that FSU magic as Nasirildeen announced the move via his Twitter page:

FSU football now has 22 commits and moves back into the No. 5 spot overall while maintaining the No. 1 spot in the ACC. The fan reaction was crazy, let’s check it next.

fsu football

Sep 10, 2016; Tallahassee, FL, USA; Florida State Seminole cheerleaders celebrate a first half score against Charleston Southern at Doak Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Glenn Beil-USA TODAY Sports

South Carolina Fans Are Disappointed

Will Muschamp was building a decent recruiting class at South Carolina with Nasirildeen being a big part of it. So it’s understandable that Gamecocks fans would be disappointed in the news. Check it:

Most of the fans were sensible, except the one wishing injury on a kid. That’s awful. FSU fans feel like it’s LIT though!

fsu football

Sep 10, 2016; Tallahassee, FL, USA; Florida State Seminoles fans cheer prior to the game against Charleston Southern at Doak Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Glenn Beil-USA TODAY Sports

FANS Are LIT (Extremely Happy For Our Older Folk)

Great pickup for FSU football since it appears that Tennessee commit Maleik Gray didn’t visit FSU as planned.

Nasirildeen Highlight Video


As you can see right away, Nasirildeen has excellent ball skills and will lay the wood when making a tackle. His versatility may be his biggest asset as Jason Staples pointed out in his tweet.

There are three to five more targets for FSU football on the recruiting trails and all of them are excellent players. Stay tuned to Chop Chat for more FSU recruiting news, reaction and analysis.

More from Chop Chat

This article originally appeared on