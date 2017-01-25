FSU Football: Fans React To DeMarco Artis Parting Ways With 2017 Class

FSU football and linebacker recruit DeMarco Artis will not go hand in hand anymore. The linebacker recruit will not be a part of the 2017 class.

FSU football has one less commitment for the 2017 recruiting class. 247 Sports first reported that linebacker recruit DeMarco Artis will not be a part of the 2017 recruiting class after being committed since August.

Artis is a talented linebacker recruit that many felt was underrated by his three-star ranking.

The FSU coaching staff met with him on January 16th and Artis visited Baylor last weekend while being scheduled to visit Oregon in the coming days.

Artis posted via this Twitter account:

There were rumblings that this could potentially happen, but it’s hard to say exactly what happened. It sounds like Artis wanted to be a part of the class, but FSU may not have space when the numbers get crunched.

A lot of fans were looking forward to seeing Artis put on the garnet and gold and responded to Artis’s tweet above:

@DeMarcoArtis33 ima still follow. This kid is gonna be a beast. — Nathaniel Martineau (@n8_martineau) January 25, 2017

@DeMarcoArtis33 good luck to you Demarco. I’ll still be rooting for you. 🍢🍢 — Jose (@NoleZay) January 25, 2017

@DeMarcoArtis33 I hate to lose you! Wherever you land will be lucky to get you. Best of luck! — Ginger Jackson (@GinJax88) January 25, 2017

@DeMarcoArtis33 Best of luck to you young man. — Justin Smith (@JustinSmith317) January 25, 2017

@DeMarcoArtis33 best of luck big dawg — dkd (@norco210) January 25, 2017

Thoughts

FSU football fans showing class for a young kid in a tough situation. Artis is the No. 534 overall recruit in the 2017 class and the No. 37 outside linebacker hailing from Sanford, Florida, with over 32 scholarship offers.

He’ll land on his feet in a good spot I’m sure.

FSU football is looking at four-star linebackers Leonard Warner and Levi Jones. Warner, from Georgia, has been on the ‘Noles radar for quite some time. Jones, from Texas, has emerged in the last month.

Warner is the No. 176 player overall in 2017 with Jones being the No. 92 overall player in this recruiting cycle according to 247 Sports Composite Rankings.

Best of luck to DeMarco Artis and hopefully FSU Football closes strong on the recruiting trails in the final week.

