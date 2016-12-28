FSU Football: Fans React To Cam Akers FSU Commitment

FSU football landed another huge commitment for the 2017 recruiting class in five-star running back Cam Akers. How did fans react to the huge news?

Over 75 percent of the predictions for Cam Akers was for him to announce he’d committing to FSU football Tuesday night. However, even with that high of a percentage there was always a little doubt before he made the announcement.

It’s difficult to get a player of that caliber to leave their home state, but all the stars aligned for FSU football.

Dalvin Cook is “probably” going to the NFL and will be a sure-fire first round pick

The program at Ole Miss is in a fragile state and could be hit with NCAA sanctions

LSU fired that coach during the season and has a new offensive coordinator

FSU football is always among the favorites to win the ACC

FSU has a great track record of getting players to the NFL

If Dalvin Cook came back for his senior year, Akers probably doesn’t come. If Ole Miss wasn’t in shambles, Akers probably doesn’t come to FSU.

However, credit must be given to the FSU staff as they did a bang up job to get this commitment.

Let’s check in on the fan reaction to the commitment.

Ole Miss

@BuckeyeGuy6080 @thereal_cam3 @Hayesfawcett3 Mississippi hasn’t gotten behind someone like that in a while and he just spit in their face. — Sean A. Williams (@Sean38658) December 28, 2016

@Sean38658 @thereal_cam3 @Hayesfawcett3 man chill out. He made a business decision that was best for him and his family — Barrett Ramia (@barrettramia) December 28, 2016

@BuckeyeGuy6080 @thereal_cam3 @Hayesfawcett3 hope he does well, but he’s definitely the KD of Mississippi football now. — Sean A. Williams (@Sean38658) December 28, 2016

rain drop

drop top

Cam Akers got folks mad at their laptops — Rogue One Rebellion (@RedCupRebellion) December 28, 2016

Congrats to @thereal_cam3, headed to Florida State. Gonna be a while before we see another like him around here. pic.twitter.com/OTMTEtu4Jc — Mississippi Gridiron (@MSGRIDIRON) December 28, 2016

Congratulations!!! Can’t wait to watch you play, regardless of the team! Rebel nation still supports you 100%!!! @thereal_cam3 — Mary (@maryk1aire) December 28, 2016

@thereal_cam3 Congratulations man, it’s been great covering you the last few years. Represent Mississippi well in the Sunshine State. — Josh Jackson (@JoshJacksonWAPT) December 28, 2016

Congrats @thereal_cam3 !! Too bad i wasted so much time calling u a “msu commit” 😢it’s okay, still proud of u.. i know clinton, ms is too ❤️ pic.twitter.com/8PkPZtdWj3 — Summer Breithaupt (@SumTum_) December 28, 2016

Aside from a couple of knuckleheads, Ole Miss fans were pretty level-headed considering how big of a blow it is to lose a player of this caliber.

FSU

@thereal_cam3 Welcome to Tally. Happy to see a fellow Mississippian become a Nole — Noles (@FerrisLawrence) December 28, 2016

@thereal_cam3 you gonna look real swag in the Garnet n Gold NoleFam! Welcome to the #Tribe17 ❤🍢💛 — 🌵 GREG NELSON 🌵 (@fsunelson) December 28, 2016

@thereal_cam3 Tally is loading up again!! Go Noles — Trevin Tanner (@trevin_tanner) December 28, 2016

@thereal_cam3 Moving from Byram to Milton, a 3-hour drive from FSU. Plan to come watch you represent the 601 some time. Congrats! — Jonathan Russell (@J_Russell) December 28, 2016

@thereal_cam3 get used to it. Always feels good to be a #Nole #ScalpEm — Frank Chimento (@FrankChimento) December 28, 2016

As you can tell, FSU Nation is beyond thrilled to have a player of this caliber join the program.

Conclusion

This wasn’t a de-commitment, but it probably felt that way to Ole Miss. They had a homegrown player that could have helped that program substantially choose to leave the state. That hadn’t happened in a LONG time.

This commitment will have the opposite effect on FSU’s program. Akers was the second five-star to comment to FSU in less than a week.

There’s room for 5-6 more players in the 2017 FSU football recruiting class and guess who’s going to help fill those spots?

Time to recruit 👀😏 — Cam akers (@thereal_cam3) December 28, 2016

There’s five-star Marvin Wilson, four-star Jarez Parks, four-star Levi Jones, four-star Henry Ruggs, four-star Maleik Gray and three-star Tre Lawson.

If FSU can close with any combination of four or five of those six, this Tribe17 class would be one to remember.

