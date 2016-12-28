FSU Football: Fans React To Cam Akers FSU Commitment

FSU football landed another huge commitment for the 2017 recruiting class in five-star running back Cam Akers. How did fans react to the huge news?

Over 75 percent of the predictions for Cam Akers was for him to announce he’d committing to FSU football Tuesday night. However, even with that high of a percentage there was always a little doubt before he made the announcement.

It’s difficult to get a player of that caliber to leave their home state, but all the stars aligned for FSU football.

  • Dalvin Cook is “probably” going to the NFL and will be a sure-fire first round pick
  • The program at Ole Miss is in a fragile state and could be hit with NCAA sanctions
  • LSU fired that coach during the season and has a new offensive coordinator
  • FSU football is always among the favorites to win the ACC
  • FSU has a great track record of getting players to the NFL

If Dalvin Cook came back for his senior year, Akers probably doesn’t come. If Ole Miss wasn’t in shambles, Akers probably doesn’t come to FSU.

However, credit must be given to the FSU staff as they did a bang up job to get this commitment.

Let’s check in on the fan reaction to the commitment.

Ole Miss

Aside from a couple of knuckleheads, Ole Miss fans were pretty level-headed considering how big of a blow it is to lose a player of this caliber.

FSU

As you can tell, FSU Nation is beyond thrilled to have a player of this caliber join the program.

Conclusion

This wasn’t a de-commitment, but it probably felt that way to Ole Miss. They had a homegrown player that could have helped that program substantially choose to leave the state. That hadn’t happened in a LONG time.

This commitment will have the opposite effect on FSU’s program. Akers was the second five-star to comment to FSU in less than a week.

There’s room for 5-6 more players in the 2017 FSU football recruiting class and guess who’s going to help fill those spots?

There’s five-star Marvin Wilson, four-star Jarez Parks, four-star Levi Jones, four-star Henry Ruggs, four-star Maleik Gray and three-star Tre Lawson.

If FSU can close with any combination of four or five of those six, this Tribe17 class would be one to remember.

