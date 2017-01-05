FSU Football: Fans React To Brad Kaaya Declaring For NFL Draft

Oct 8, 2016; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Florida State Seminoles linebacker Jacob Pugh (16) pushes off Miami Hurricanes quarterback Brad Kaaya (15) after Pugh made the sack during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

FSU Football lost a friend of the program this week. Miami quarterback Brad Kaaya has declared for the NFL Draft. We have FSU fan reaction.

Miami quarterback Brad Kaaya declared for the NFL Draft this week, effectively ending his bid to finally beat FSU. He has lost all three years he has faced the ‘Noles and probably didn’t want to become the first Miami quarterback to lose all four years.

Miami is in a weird situation, especially their fans who are still high off their first bowl win in a decade. They’ve lost to FSU football seven years in a row, and have now lost their best quarterback in over a decade.

Yet somehow, they still think they are going to beat FSU next year who’s returning almost every starter on offense and defense. Did I mention Miami running back Joseph Yearby is leaving for the NFL too?

Yep, good luck with that Miami.

Check out the fan reaction to Kaaya deciding to enter the draft:

My Take

Well, what else does Kaaya have to prove at Miami? He’s already their all time leader in passing yards, completions and attempts. Miami will not be in the discussion as a National Title contender, hell they have to prove they can win the ACC Coastal division first.

He is what he is at this point, a pocket passer that attacks vertically with issues with accuracy when under pressure.

My question is who does Miami have to replace him next year? “Nooooobody” like Keith Sweat.

