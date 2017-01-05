FSU Football: Fans React To Brad Kaaya Declaring For NFL Draft

FSU Football lost a friend of the program this week. Miami quarterback Brad Kaaya has declared for the NFL Draft. We have FSU fan reaction.

Miami quarterback Brad Kaaya declared for the NFL Draft this week, effectively ending his bid to finally beat FSU. He has lost all three years he has faced the ‘Noles and probably didn’t want to become the first Miami quarterback to lose all four years.

Miami is in a weird situation, especially their fans who are still high off their first bowl win in a decade. They’ve lost to FSU football seven years in a row, and have now lost their best quarterback in over a decade.

Yet somehow, they still think they are going to beat FSU next year who’s returning almost every starter on offense and defense. Did I mention Miami running back Joseph Yearby is leaving for the NFL too?

Yep, good luck with that Miami.

Check out the fan reaction to Kaaya deciding to enter the draft:

Brad Kaaya declares for the NFL Draft. He leaves 0-3 against Florida State. https://t.co/xI0CxIVDqN — NoleGameday (@NoleGameday) January 3, 2017

People think Brad Kaaya is a NFL caliber QB? — Weigl (@CWeigs) January 5, 2017

@RushedMyLuck completely avoid Brad Kaaya he is the black version of hackenburg expect a better prospect — Alex Shirley (@alexshirley10) January 5, 2017

High key pumped that the Brad Kaaya era in Miami is over — Zen Shady (@acalla23) January 4, 2017

Not sure Brad Kaaya is getting the best advise on the NFL draft — Big Sport Shop.com (@BigSportShop) January 4, 2017

Brad Kaaya is a lesser version of what Goff was at CAL. Smooth mover back and forth, but middling arm and varying accuracy — Paulo Figari (@Paulo_Figari) January 4, 2017

Brad Kaaya entering the draft. Who going to draft him? — JW (@JWIII15) January 4, 2017

20 – Miami

The loss of Brad Kaaya could really hurt Miami, but a strong recruiting class will help fill this hole pic.twitter.com/34TDq3nGI0 — Not Brandon Peters (@notbrandonpeter) January 4, 2017

Amazingly, last time a Miami QB was drafted was FOURTEEN years ago…(Ken Dorsey in 7th round). In May, Brad Kaaya will break that drought. — Erik Kuselias (@fantasyEK) January 4, 2017

UM should do to Brad Kaaya what the Clippers did to DJ — Wave God (@David_Mejiaa) January 4, 2017

Surprised Miami QB Brad Kaaya came out. Has been average at best, & would think Miami should be better next yr, helping his stock. Who knows — Jim (@jpq1999) January 4, 2017

Brad Kaaya better hope he lands in a good spot and does well, because i can already hear fans chanting “Bye Felicia”! https://t.co/M1x6IeZJCs — Matt Basinger (@MaineFinFan) January 4, 2017

My Take

Well, what else does Kaaya have to prove at Miami? He’s already their all time leader in passing yards, completions and attempts. Miami will not be in the discussion as a National Title contender, hell they have to prove they can win the ACC Coastal division first.

He is what he is at this point, a pocket passer that attacks vertically with issues with accuracy when under pressure.

My question is who does Miami have to replace him next year? “Nooooobody” like Keith Sweat.

