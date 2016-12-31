FSU Football: Fans And Players React To ‘Noles Huge Win Over Michigan

Dec 30, 2016; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Florida State Seminoles defensive end DeMarcus Walker (44) and head coach Jimbo Fisher (R) celebrate after defeating the Michigan Wolverines 33-32 at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

FSU football beat the odds and the supposed No. 1 defense to win the 2016 Orange Bowl against Michigan. Let’s see how fans and players reacted to the game.

FSU football defeated the Michigan Wolverines 33-32 in an instant classic. The ‘Noles came into the game as a touchdown underdog against Michigan and won outright to give them their fifth consecutive 10 win season under Jimbo Fisher.

They made it look easy early on, jumping out to a 20-6 halftime lead on a before allowing Michigan to take the lead late in the fourth quarter.

The FSU defense was absolutely stifling, and looked like they were the best defense in the country. They held Michigan to a paltry 3.4 yards per play.

That’s outstanding.

The FSU offense averaged 5.98 yards per play against Michgan’s defense. That is 47 percent more than Michigan’s seasonal average (4.06).

It was a great atmosphere and players Dalvin Cook and DeMarcus Walker went out in style.

Let’s check in with fans, players and FSU commits to see their reaction to the game.

fsu football

Sep 10, 2016; Tallahassee, FL, USA; Florida State Seminoles fans cheer prior to the game against Charleston Southern at Doak Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Glenn Beil-USA TODAY Sports

Fan Reaction

Dec 30, 2016; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Florida State Seminoles running back Dalvin Cook (4) carries the ball during the second half against Michigan Wolverines at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

FSU Commits/Targets Reaction

fsu football

Dec 30, 2016; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Florida State Seminoles players celebrate after defeating the Michigan Wolverines 33-32 at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Conclusion

As the last tweet said, what a night to remember. I was in Tallahassee when the UNC kicker made that 54 yard field goal to beat FSU.

They were 3-2 and traveling to play Miami the next week. It was somewhat of a disappointing season, but it was also an amazing season when you think about it.

This FSU football team could have EASILY settled for 7-5 or 8-4. However, they managed to get to 10 wins against an incredibly tough schedule and with a young team at key positions.

Our hats are off to the team and coaching staff for overcoming tons of adversity and remaining unconquered.

Stay tuned to Chop Chat as we’ll have tons more analysis of the Orange Bowl victory and more on the season in the coming days.

