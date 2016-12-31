FSU Football: Fans And Players React To ‘Noles Huge Win Over Michigan

FSU football beat the odds and the supposed No. 1 defense to win the 2016 Orange Bowl against Michigan. Let’s see how fans and players reacted to the game.

FSU football defeated the Michigan Wolverines 33-32 in an instant classic. The ‘Noles came into the game as a touchdown underdog against Michigan and won outright to give them their fifth consecutive 10 win season under Jimbo Fisher.

They made it look easy early on, jumping out to a 20-6 halftime lead on a before allowing Michigan to take the lead late in the fourth quarter.

The FSU defense was absolutely stifling, and looked like they were the best defense in the country. They held Michigan to a paltry 3.4 yards per play.

That’s outstanding.

The FSU offense averaged 5.98 yards per play against Michgan’s defense. That is 47 percent more than Michigan’s seasonal average (4.06).

It was a great atmosphere and players Dalvin Cook and DeMarcus Walker went out in style.

Let’s check in with fans, players and FSU commits to see their reaction to the game.

Fan Reaction

Go Noles!! @thereal_cam3 We practiced chopping for next year!🏈🙌🏽🍢 #OrangeBowl2016 — Tiffany M Bass (@m_tiffanybass21) December 31, 2016

Noles have their best def player out in Derwin James and four safeties out and #Michigan blaming loss on their injuries. #FSU #OrangeBowl — Nick R. Brown (@hownowbrowncow) December 31, 2016

America thanks Jimbo Fisher and #FSU for silencing Jim Harbaugh and #Michigan. Applause for the #Noles from all around! #UMvsFSU #OrangeBowl — Justin C. Slaton (@Justin_Slaton) December 31, 2016

Down year for #FSU football but still swept Florida and punked Michigan in orange bowl. I’ll take it — T D Kenney (@kenneytd) December 31, 2016

@FSU_Football @OrangeBowl Definitely was a great game and congrats to Michigan for a great game. In the end, Go Noles — Positive Factor (@FactorPositive) December 31, 2016

Nice way to end 2016. And now I can’t sleep. Still high off that #FSU win at the #OrangeBowl pic.twitter.com/hMmUqEiHgi — Desi (@dmm5157) December 31, 2016

FSU wins Orange Bowl and Rousey knocked out in the first round a1 night — D3v1nGh0st (@dman90413) December 31, 2016

FSU Commits/Targets Reaction

Ummm go noles!! — Joshua Kaindoh (@_jkaindoh) December 31, 2016

My boy balling man🍢💰 — CyrusFagan..💰 (@CyrusFagan) December 31, 2016

This for the hood! Alief & North Philly stand up!!! ORANGE BOWL CHAMPS!!! pic.twitter.com/Qn5jQvZn7k — Dontavious Jackson (@DJACKV_) December 31, 2016

😬 This might get ugly — 🕊 (@DeMarcoArtis33) December 31, 2016

AT THE END OF THE DAY ITS ABOUT ME 👌🏾 — KODAK Gray™ (@GrayMaleik) December 30, 2016

Nole Nation I truly thank y’all it’s been a pleasure🙏🏿 — Marquez White (@_Success_1) December 31, 2016

Conclusion

As the last tweet said, what a night to remember. I was in Tallahassee when the UNC kicker made that 54 yard field goal to beat FSU.

They were 3-2 and traveling to play Miami the next week. It was somewhat of a disappointing season, but it was also an amazing season when you think about it.

This FSU football team could have EASILY settled for 7-5 or 8-4. However, they managed to get to 10 wins against an incredibly tough schedule and with a young team at key positions.

Our hats are off to the team and coaching staff for overcoming tons of adversity and remaining unconquered.

Stay tuned to Chop Chat as we’ll have tons more analysis of the Orange Bowl victory and more on the season in the coming days.

