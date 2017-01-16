FSU Football: ESPN Ranks 2016 Orange Bowl One of Season’s Best

The 2016 Orange Bowl, where FSU football won a wild game against the Michigan Wolverines, was ranked one of the top three bowls by the Worldwide Leader.

It was a game that had fans in garnet and gold (and maize and blue) on the edge of their seats for almost every second of the 60 minute event. FSU football came out on top with a one point victory over their Big Ten foes in a game that will be remember by those who witnessed it inside Hard Rock Stadium or watched from home.

The 33-32 victory for the Seminoles is not just being given mad respect by those who root for Florida State (and some from Ann Arbor who respect game), but even the folks from ESPN are giving the events in Miami Gardens much love now that all the bowl action has wrapped up.

Following the completion of the 2016 postseason, the network ranked all 42 FBS games that took place (41 bowl games and College Football Playoff title game) and ranked ’em up. While the Orange Bowl didn’t get the top spot, it wasn’t far from there:

10. New Era Pinstripe Bowl: Northwestern 31 Pittsburgh 24 9. San Diego County Credit Union Poinsettia Bowl: BYU 24 Wyoming 21 8. Hyundai Sun Bowl: Stanford 25 North Carolina 23 7. Raycom Media Camellia Bowl: Appalachian State 31 Toledo 28 6. Zaxby’s Heart of Dallas Bowl: Army 38 North Texas 31 (OT) 5. Birmingham Bowl: South Florida 46 South Carolina 39 (OT) 4. Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl: Louisiana Tech 48 Navy 45 3. Capital One Orange Bowl: Florida State 33 Michigan 32 2. Rose Bowl Game Presented by Northwestern Mutual: USC 52 Penn State 49 1. College Football Playoff National Championship: Clemson 35 Alabama 31

While we all know that FSU’s win was the best, it’s hard to argue with two games that come down to a game winning field goal as time expired (Rose Bowl) and a national title game won with one second on the clock.

As for other bowl games featuring FSU foes and rivals, Florida’s Outback Bowl blowout win ranked third from last (No. 40), Clemson’s Fiesta Bowl shutout of Ohio State ranked No. 39 while Miami’s win over West Virginia in the Russell Athletic Bowl came in No. 30.

