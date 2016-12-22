FSU Football: Dalvin Cook Shows Love To Nole Nation

FSU football all-time leading rushing Dalvin Cook expresses just how much he loves to play football at Florida State on social media.

Some college football players are being scrutinized for skipping their respective bowl games to prepare for the upcoming NFL Draft.

LSU’s Leonard Fournette and Stanford’s Christian McCaffrey are two of the most recent to announce this decision.

There’s some support regarding player’s decision to skip bowl games. They do have a lot on the line as potential first round draft picks.

However, others took the opposite stance, including another running back was a first round pick in last year’s NFL Draft.

All these young guys deciding to skip their bowl games .I would do anything to play one more time with my brothers in that scarlet and gray — Ezekiel Elliott (@EzekielElliott) December 19, 2016

Guess who re-tweeted that statement?

FSU football running back Dalvin Cook. After Tuesday’s practice FSU head coach Jimbo Fisher was asked if he would be stunned if 4 [Dalvin Cook] came to him and said he wanted to sit out the bowl game.

Fisher said, ” Yea, I would be…I would be.”

Fisher mentioned that he’d never had a player to set out a bowl game to prepare for the upcoming draft.

Granted, FSU has been in some high-profile bowls every year Fisher has been head coach. He has also had tons of players drafted highly over that time span.

Jalen Ramsey was a sure-fire first round pick last season, and he played in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl against a non-Power 5 team (Houston Cougars).

Dalvin Cook is projected as a top 25 pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, and will leave FSU football as arguably the best running back in the history of the program.

