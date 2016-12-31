FSU Football: Dalvin Cook Declares For 2017 NFL Draft

After FSU football came out on top in the Orange Bowl, running back Dalvin Cook has decided to declare for the 2017 NFL Draft.

In the moments following FSU football’s epic Orange Bowl win over the Michigan Wolverines Friday night, the best player in garnet and gold was called on the stage miles away from his Miami home to be named the game’s MVP – all while fans began to chant “one more year” in hopes Dalvin Cook would listen.

As it turns out, the 144 rushing yard day – in which Cook broke the single season rushing record he accomplished last season – was the final one for the running back as a member of the program. Cook announced Saturday that he will be declaring for the 2017 NFL Draft, where he likely will be taken high in the first round.

Cook announced his intention to turn pro on his Facebook page, thanking his coaches, teammates and FSU fans for all their support over the last three seasons in Tallahassee. The school posted this Twitter video thanking him for all he did while representing the ‘Noles:

Since arriving on campus in 2014 as one of the top recruits in the country out of Miami Central High School, Cook became a legend starting with his two touchdowns in a comeback win over the hometown Hurricanes that season. He would finish his first year with 1008 yards and eight touchdowns.

In 2015, Cook would break the FSU football single season rushing record and finish with 1691 yards and 19 touchdowns – all while missing nearly two full games. 2016 saw Cook break that record by finishing with 1765 yards and 19 more touchdowns – giving him the top two single season spots as well as the career total in both yards and touchdowns.

Cook will likely not have to wait long in April’s draft to hear his name called, with most experts saying he will be taken in the top 10.

