FSU Football: Commits and Targets to Watch In All-Star Games

FSU football recruits at an elite level, so naturally many of their commits and targets compete in prestigious high school all star games.

High School Seniors compete in all-star games all across the country after their respected seasons. The two most prestigious high school all-star games are the Under Armour All America Game and the US Army All American Bowl.

Former and current FSU players have been a prevalent feature in these prestigious games. Fans will remember Greg Reid’s MVP performance in the 2009 Under Armour game. Even more recently FSU football quarterback Deondre Francois made noise at the Under Armour game in his home town of Orlando in 2015 while in that same year corner back Tarvarus McFadden stood out at the Army All America Bowl.

Francois completed all four of his passes for 103 yards and a 60 yard touchdown to current teammate George Campbell and Tarvarus McFadden recorded an interception in the respected all-star games.

With both of these all-star games approaching, let’s take a look at the FSU football commits and targets that will be participating in the 2017 versions of these games.

Current Commits

Cyrus Fagan: Safety, Daytona Beach Mainland – Fagan is a four star safety. Checking in at 6’2 187 lbs Fagan already possesses the size the FSU staff looks for in their defensive backs. Fagan will be enrolling in January and participating in spring practice for FSU football.

Joshua Kaindoh: Defensive End, IMG Academy Bradenton, FL – Kaindoh is a five star defensive end and FSU football’s most recent commitment. At 6’6 250 lbs, Kaindoh can excel at either defensive end position. Like Fagan, Kaindoh will be enrolling at FSU in January and participating in Spring practice.

Khalan Laborn: Running Back, Virginia Beach, VA – Laborn is a four star all-purpose back that hails from Virginia Beach. Laborn continues the trend of the best players from Virginia taking their talents down to Tallahassee.

Stanford Samuels III: Defensive Back, Hollywood, FL – Stanford Samuels III is a five star defensive back and considered to be the crown jewel of FSU football’s 2017 commitments. Many Seminole fans will remember Samuels’s father who played corner for FSU in the early 2000’s. Samuels III is considered to be an elite prospect who could see the field early at FSU especially with him enrolling at FSU in January and getting a full off-season of preparation.

Undecided Targets

Maleik Gray: Defensive Back, LaVergne, TN – Gray is currently a Tennessee commit but many feel the FSU football staff has a legitimate chance to get him to flip his commitment. At 6’2 186 lbs with elite athleticism, four star safety Gray would be a wonderful addition to an already great defensive back class for FSU.

Marvin Wilson: Defensive Tackle, Houston, TX – Many would argue Marvin Wilson is the biggest target left on FSU’s board. The five-star defensive tackle already possesses elite size at 6’4 340 lbs. Wilson has the potential to be a dominant player and would be a huge get for the FSU staff.

Be sure to tune into the Under Amour All America Game on January 1, 2017 at 1 PM eastern on ESPN to get a look at some future Noles as well as some potential future Noles.

Current Commits

D.J. Matthews: Wide Receiver, Jacksonville, FL – Matthews is a four star receiver with blazing speed and lightning-like quickness. Matthews has a slight frame at 5’11 160 lbs but is electric with the ball in his hands. Many consider Matthews as the best slot receiver in the country.

Ja’Len Parks: Defensive Tackle, Newberry, FL – Parks is a four star defensive tackle with plenty of size and athleticism. Parks made an early commitment to FSU football and has stayed true through out the process.

Undecided Targets

Cam Akers: Running Back, Clinton, MS – Akers is a five star running back, considered by many to be the best running back in the country. Akers is a college ready body at 5’11 213 lbs with 4.4 speed. With Akers being a January enrollee, many believe he could lead the FSU backfield in carries in 2017 if he were to choose the Noles. Akers will be making his college decision on Tuesday December 27, many expect his decision to come down to FSU and hometown school Ole Miss.

Jarez Parks: Defensive End, Sebastian, FL – Parks is a four star defensive end blessed with length and athleticism. Parks projects as a weak side defensive end in college. Jarez Parks is considered to be an Alabama lean but many believe FSU is still in it for the four star from Sebastian, FL.

Henry Ruggs III: Wide Receiver, Montgomery Alabama – Ruggs is a speedy four star receiver with decent height at 6 foot. Ruggs is considered to be an Alabama lean and history tells us it’s difficult to pull a kid from Alabama when Nick Saban makes him a priority.

The Army All America Bowl will take place on January 7th at 1 PM eastern and will be broadcasted live by on NBC.

