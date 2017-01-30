FSU Football: Chop Chat’s National Signing Day Predictions

FSU football will likely close with a top five class which has become the norm. The Chop Chat staff give their final National Signing Day predictions.

Florida State is sitting pretty right now with the No. 5 ranked class in the 2017 recruiting cycle. They also have the No. 1 ranked class in the ACC, although Clemson has slightly higher per player average with their much smaller class.

Roughly 27 percent of the FSU’s class has already enrolled for spring classes and there only around four or five spots for remaining targets.

Most of the remaining targets are out-of-state players and among the best in the nation. We believe FSU will close strong, but there are no guarantees in the recruiting game until that LOI is sent in.

We’re two days out from National Signing Day, and the Chop Chat staff got together to provide their own predictions on who FSU football will complete their class with.

Ty Ragan’s Predictions

LB

Levi Jones 6’3, 215lbs, Austin, Texas, ****

Levi Jones: I believe FSU will pull in Texas LB Levi Jones. With FSU being Jones final official visit, Jimbo will get the last shot at him. UF is FSU’s main competition here and at this rate who wouldn’t pick FSU to beat UF in a recruiting battle?

LB

Leonard Warner 6’4, 226lbs, Snellville, Georgia, ****

Leonard Warner: Warner is a name that has come up a lot lately regarding FSU. Stanford is looking to make a push here but I expect the Noles to sign the big linebacker from Georgia.

WR

Henry Ruggs III 6′, 175lbs, Montgomery, Alabama, ****

Henry Ruggs III: Attrition at receiver has made the position an important one in this cycle for FSU. It’s always tough to pull kids from Alabama but there are indications Fisher’s in home visit with Ruggs went very well last week. I believe Fisher has been pitching the receiver depth chart to Ruggs and it will be enough to get his signature on National Signing Day.

DT

Marvin Wilson 6’4, 329lbs, Bellaire, Texas, *****

Marvin Wilson: Wilson is the biggest target left on FSU’s board and would be a big-time pull for Jimbo Fisher and his staff. Current FSU commits have been hard on Wilson to join them in Tallahassee. LSU is going to be stiff competition in this one but at the end of the day, I won’t bet against Jimbo with some help from O’Dell Haggins and Tim Brewster.

Frank Urbina’s Predictions

LB

Levi Jones 6’3, 215lbs, Austin, Texas, ****

Levi Jones stated that FSU was his leader during Under Armour All-American week. Furthermore, it can’t hurt that his last official visit just wrapped up, and he spent the weekend in Tallahassee. I think that gives the Seminoles enough momentum to sign the stud linebacker out of Texas.

LB

Leonard Warner 6’4, 226lbs, Snellville, Georgia, ****

Stanford head coach David Shaw didn’t use his in-home visit with Leonard Warner. Considering that, plus the fact that Georgia’s linebacker class filled up, this one is pretty easy to surmise. Warner to Florida State.

WR

Henry Ruggs III 6′, 175lbs, Montgomery, Alabama, ****

I was somewhat skeptical of Florida State’s chances at Henry Ruggs until Saturday night. That’s when the news came out that Alabama’s WR’s coach (Billy Napier), was leaving Tuscaloosa to be Arizona State’s new offensive coordinator. Prior to that, everything I read said that it was neck-and-neck between FSU and Alabama. So logic would tell us that ‘Bama losing their WR coach could give the Seminoles a chance to pull ahead. (I understand Napier wasn’t his primary recruiter. But Ruggs — and his mother — can’t be too comfortable signing with a school where he doesn’t know who his position coach is going to be. Even if it is a school like Alabama.)

DT

Marvin Wilson 6’4, 329lbs, Bellaire, Texas, *****

The last major Florida State target announcing on NSD is five-star DT Marvin Wilson. I think in his case, the Seminoles finish in second behind LSU. My primary reasons are, Baton Rouge is a far closer driver from Houston (his hometown), than Tallahassee is.

He seems to be tight with his family and, I would imagine, he’d like them to see him play in person as much as possible. I’m not sure how feasible that is if he ends up at FSU, which is a 12-hour drive away.

Also, his older brother, who has been a major part of his recruitment, is a huge LSU fan. Maybe that weighs on Wilson too? And finally, there’s got to be a reason why the crystal ball is so heavily in favor of the Tigers. Clearly he’s told their staff something. Hopefully I’m wrong, but I see Wilson as Fisher’s only miss on Wednesday.

Even despite that, closing with three blue-chip recruits, and one high-upside three-star would be a massive haul for the Seminoles. I have a feeling NSD is going to be a lot of fun in Tallahassee.

Jason Parker’s Predictions

DE

Jarez Parks 6’2, 253lbs, Sebastian, Florida, ****

The Sebastian, Florida native and four star defensive end took his official visit to Tallahassee when the ‘Noles defeated the Florida Gators yet again. He’s a big body who would fit just well with players like Josh Sweat and Brian Burns. It may come down to the ‘Noles and two SEC foes they will see next year – Alabama and Florida.

WR

Henry Ruggs III 6′, 175lbs, Montgomery, Alabama, ****

The four star wide receiver from the state of Alabama has been recruited hard by co-offensive coordinator Lawrence Dawsey – especially after Travis Rudolph decided to declare for the NFL Draft.

Ruggs may stay home and sign with the Crimson Tide, but the Seminoles would love to get as many receivers in this class as possible.

DT

Marvin Wilson 6’4, 329lbs, Bellaire, Texas, *****

The ‘Noles seem to be still in the running for the top rated player from the state of Texas. The five star defensive tackle could be heading to Tallahassee, as the ‘Noles can sell him on instant playing time next to Derrick Nnadi. Despite being from the Lone Star State, many feel it’s going to be between the Seminoles and LSU for his services.

Kelvin Hunt’s Predictions

LB

Leonard Warner 6’4, 226lbs, Snellville, Georgia, ****

This is basically a FSU/Stanford battle. Warner is a bright kid that wants to major in engineering. He camped at FSU and impressed. Georgia’s class is full and he doesn’t know if he’s gotten admitted into Stanford yet. If the reports are true, Stanford didn’t use its final in-home visit with Warner which could be telling regarding him being accepting. His father likes FSU. Warner to Tally.

WR

Henry Ruggs III 6′, 175lbs, Montgomery, Alabama, ****

Ruggs like FSU and their system and FSU wants him badly. The main competition is Alabama and it was for Keith Gavin last year. FSU prevailed then and I think they’ll win here which is huge. Alabama reportedly offered Rugg’s younger brother this weekend which wreaks of desperation. Plus, Alabama’s wide receiver coach is leaving to take a job out west. FSU will get a great receiver.

DT

Neil Farrell 6’4, 295lbs, Mobile, Alabama, ***

Farrell is a LSU commitment, but the fact that FSU got him to visit Tallahassee on the final weekend leads me to believe he will flip on National Signing Day. I think Farrell’s recruitment in not dependent upon whatever happens with Marvin Wilson as they are different types of defensive ends.

DT

Marvin Wilson 6’4, 329lbs, Bellaire, Texas, *****

Man on man. What a time to be at FSU football fan. The main competition for Wilson is FSU. Wilson really likes FSU and has visited several times. In going back and looking at old interviews, it was important for teams to let Wilson know how badly they wanted him, and I don’t think FSU could have done a better job doing in doing so.

They have logged tremendous hours with the entire coaching staff getting the final in-home visit with Wilson last week. I think Jimbo Fisher is one of the best closers in the game. If you told me Jimbo Fisher had to go up against Ed Orgeron with one home visit each to seal the deal with a recruit, I’d take Jimbo Fisher every time. Why do you think LSU has tried to hire Fisher the last two years. Don’t think Jimbo didn’t remind Wilson and his family of that little nugget :).

Final Thoughts

FSU could miss on every single one of these remaining recruits and still likely have a top 10 class. Fisher and staff have a done an excellent job this recruiting cycle and already have a great start on the 2018 class.

If FSU football is able to land the likes of Wilson, Ruggs III, and at least one of Leonard Warner or Levi Jones? I think that’s a homerun.

Jones will get things started first, announcing on ESPNU first thing Wednesday morning. Neil Farrell will be announcing his decision at 9 a.m. Jarez Parks will be announcing at 10 a.m. and Henry Ruggs will be announcing at 12 p.m.

Marvin Wilson will be announcing at 4 p.m. Wednesday afternoon and Leonard Warner will be announcing his decision sometime on Wednesday.

Be sure to follow along in our National Signing Day Primer in the link above and give us a follow on Twitter if you’re not already following us. You can do it by clicking that follow button and never leaving the site!

