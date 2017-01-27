FSU Football: Cam Akers Aiming To Help ‘Noles Recruiting Close Strong

FSU football has the No. 5 overall class in 2017 and is poised to close strong on National Signing Day next week. A five-star early enrollee is helping finish the class off.

FSU football won a major recruiting battle a few weeks ago when they landed the No. 1 running back and five-star recruit Cam Akers.

Akers has already enrolled at FSU for spring semester classes, and is now doing his part to bring other talented recruits to Tallahassee.

FSU is in the mix for the following high-profile recruits below:

Marvin Wilson (five-star DT)

Maleik Gray (four-star DB)

Henry Ruggs (four-star WR)

Devonta Smith (four-star WR)

Levi Jones (four-star LB)

Leonard Warner (four-star LB)

Neil Farrell (three-star DT)

Check out how hard Akers is going on social media and FSU targets:

I know the M&M’s coming I can taste em — Cam akers (@thereal_cam3) January 23, 2017

You finna make me fry you Thomas the train https://t.co/nrhhlNIquQ — Cam akers (@thereal_cam3) January 23, 2017

Bring Marv to tally @RDMW6 — Cam akers (@thereal_cam3) January 27, 2017

You know how Nole Nation feel about you https://t.co/nIx5yYoAT1 — Cam akers (@thereal_cam3) January 27, 2017

Nole nation want my dog Ruggs @__RUGGS — Cam akers (@thereal_cam3) January 27, 2017

The first tweet is referring to Marvin Wilson and Maleik Gray. Interestingly enough, FSU had the final in-home visit with Marvin Wilson Thursday night.

The others are self-explanatory.

The big thing to remember here is that Akers is from Mississippi, and all of these recruiting targets are not from Florida. So that’s something Akers has in common with all these recruits.

If an elite player leaves his state to come to FSU, it has to have some weight with these other recruits with him saying he wants to play with them. Iron sharpens iron after all.

I think FSU has a chance to land at least three or four of these recruits. It’ll be interesting what happens between now and National Signing Day on Wednesday.

Regardless of how they close, FSU football will finish with another top-tier class under Jimbo Fisher.

This article originally appeared on