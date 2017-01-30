FSU Football: Best Player From Each Signing Class Under Jimbo Fisher

FSU football has turned out some great signing classes under Jimbo Fisher – but who has been the best player from each of the seven groups.

Wednesday, FSU football head coach Jimbo Fisher will welcome his eight signing class since becoming the man in charge in Tallahassee prior to the 2010 season. Over that time, Fisher and the ‘Noles have bought in some of the top recruits from the state of Florida and across the country.

Players named Winston, Joyner, Williams and more have been part of a group that has won 82 games, a national title, three ACC titles (and an Atlantic Divison crown) along with five bowl wins over the last seven seasons – one of the best runs in program history. The recent rosters have been loaded with three, four and five star players who continued to shine with the ‘Noles.

But, who were the best of the best from each class? Here’s a look at who, regardless of how highly regarded they were coming in, ended up being the best player from each of the previous seven recruiting classes for FSU football?

2010 Signing Class (Ranked No. 1 in ACC, No. 7 Nationally)

Top Player: Lamarcus Joyner / DB (Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas)

It was a fresh start to the Fisher era in Tallahassee, as the new head coach signed 23 players – with eight of them being either four or five stars. One of the highlight recruits was a five star cornerback from South Florida who was maybe pound for pound one of the best to play for the Seminoles.

Joyner went back and forth between cornerback and safety during his time with FSU football, finally settling on the edge during his senior season in 2013. Already one of the nation’s best players in the secondary, Joyner ended up with 69 tackles, two interceptions, three forced fumbles and – something you don’t normally see from a DB – five and a half sacks before leaving school a national champion.

Honorable Mention: WR Kenny Shaw, LB Telvin Smith, LB Christian Jones

2011 Recruiting Class (Ranked No. 1 in ACC, No.2 Nationally)

Top Player: Devonta Freeman / RB (Miami Central)

Without a doubt, this may be the hardest class to grade when it comes to best player – that’s because this was a majority of the production from the 2013 national title team and 13 of the 29 players signed are currently getting paid as members of a NFL roster. With that said, a slight edge has to go to Freeman because of his playmaking abilities.

In his junior season, the South Florida native became the first Seminole in nearly two decades to go for over 1,000 yards in a season – while splitting time with James Wilder Jr. and Karlos Williams (after his move from the secondary) and still leading the team in rushing every year. His 15 touchdowns included several over hometown foe Miami and an important one before halftime of the BCS title game that gave FSU football momentum.

Honorable Mention: RB / S Karlos Williams, WR Rashad Greene, WR Kelvin Benjamin, LB Terrance Smith, TE Nick O’Leary, DT Timmy Jernigan

2012 Recruiting Class (Ranked No. 1 in ACC, No. 3 Nationally)

Top Player: Jameis Winston / QB (Bessemer, AL / Hueytown)

Yet again, this was a recruiting class stock full of talent – including four of the top 25 ranked players that year – that excelled in college and now in the pros. With that, when you have a player who showed brilliance from the second he stepped on the field as a redshirt freshman, Winston is the obvious choice for FSU football fans.

We’re talking about a long completion short of 8,000 yards passing in just two seasons with 75 total touchdowns (68 in the air) to go along with a 27-1 record, a national title, two ACC crowns and that little thing called the Heisman Trophy during the 2013 season. Winston may never get full love because of the off-field issues, but there may be no one better when it comes to playing college quarterback.

Honorable Mention: DT Mario Edwards Jr., DT Eddie Goldman, CB Ronald Darby, OT Menelik Watson, K Roberto Aguayo

2013 Recruiting Class (Ranked No. 1 in ACC, No. 11 Nationally)

Top Player: Jalen Ramsey / DB (Brentwood (TN) Academy)

On paper, this was considered the first “down class” under Fisher even though it was nearly halfway full of four and five star recruits. Maybe one of the best players to ever put on a FSU football uniform was part of this class when a Volunteer State product came south to make an impact in Florida.

Ramsey became the first freshman to start every game at cornerback since someone named Deion Sanders nearly three decades before. He would leave Tallahassee three years later having started every single game, averaging over 60 tackles along with nearly two sacks and an interception each year before becoming one of the highest draft picks in program history.

Honorable Mention: DE DeMarcus Walker, WR Kermit Whitfield, LB Matthew Thomas, CB Nate Andrews

2014 Recruiting Class (Ranked No. 1 in ACC, No. 4 Nationally)

Top Player: Dalvin Cook / RB (Miami Central)

Now, we start to see the names that have shined in recent years for the garnet and gold. With that, there has been no player that has been the man more than Cook – who was one of the highest ranked players signed by Fisher since he took over FSU football.

As a true freshman, Cook immediately showed what he could do with over 1,000 yards and big play ability. As a sophomore, he broke the school’s single season rushing record – with two games left in the season after missing nearly two full games. His junior campaign in 2016 saw him break that record as well as setting the all-time rushing record at FSU in both yards and touchdowns. His three years flew by as fast as he ran, but no one will forget what No. 4 did in Tallahassee.

Honorable Mention: WR Travis Rudolph, DT Derrick Nnadi, OT Roderick Johnson

2015 Recruiting Class (Ranked No. 1 in ACC, No. 3 Nationally)

Top Player: Derwin James / S (Haines City)

It can be hard to judge this group since everyone on it was either a sophomore or redshirt freshman during the 2016 season. The reason we’re going with James is not just because of what he did on the field – but what he meant to the team when he wasn’t able to suit up and lead the secondary.

James didn’t even start his true freshman year in the lineup and finished with 91 tackles, 4.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries. Talk started of him being a candidate for most major awards when he injured his knee against Charleston Southern and was lost for the season. Many of the struggles early on defensively for FSU football were because of his loss – which means the unit’s turnaround at the end will only be amplified when he comes back.

Honorable Mention: DT Josh Sweat, QB Deondre Francois, CB Tarvarus McFadden, RB Jacques Patrick

2016 Recruiting Class (Ranked No. 1 in ACC, No. 1 Nationally)

Top Player: Brian Burns / DE (Plantation / American Heritage)

While there was a wide range of players from the class who got playing time of the course of the season, not one player made more of an impression than this South Florida product who gave fans plenty to smile about regarding the future at this position. Burns came in as a four or five star recruit and lived up to the billing.

Spending much of the season learning from and backing up DeMarcus Walker, Burns looked like a younger version of the All-American and finished his first season with the Seminoles registering 8.5 sacks – including 4.5 in the final three games of the regular season. At 6’5″ and weighing 218 pounds, he has the potential and skill set to be like former Miami Dolphins star Jason Taylor – something FSU football coaches would LOVE to see.

Honorable Mention: CB Levonta Taylor, RB Amir Rasul

This article originally appeared on