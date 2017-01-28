FSU Football: 2018 Commit Robert Cooper Is A Beast In Weight Room

FSU football has one of the best defensive line classes in the 2017 class. However, a 2018 commit is already signaling he’s got grown man strength.

FSU has the two highest rated defensive line recruits from Florida in its 2017 class with the possibility of adding the No. 1 defensive line recruit in Marvin Wilson.

However, it already has the No. 8 defensive tackle recruit committed to the 2018 class in Robert Cooper. Cooper is massive, at 6’3 350 pounds as a JUNIOR with the nickname “Trenchmonster” no less.

Check out this video he posted Friday night of him benching pressing 225 pounds 31 times as a sophomore.

Thoughts

Just to give you a comparison, Nole great Tim Jernigan benched 225 pounds 27 times at the NFL combine in 2014. Granted, Jernigan weighed 50 pounds less than Cooper, but Cooper was only 15 years old at the time of the video.

If you want a comparison to a more recent FSU defensive lineman. Derrick Nandi will be going into his senior season in 2017 and has a bench max of 525 pounds.

Cooper says he can already bench 225 pounds over 43 times. The NFL Combine bench press record is 51 reps. That was set in 1999 by Justin Ernest.

FSU’s strength and conditioning program is legit under Vic Viloria. Nnadi came to FSU football benching 405 and has added over 100 pounds to his max.

Now, just imagine what Cooper will be able to do by the time he’s a junior in college? That’s incredible.

The FSU defensive line recruiting has been good, but it could really be special if Wilson is added to the fold on National Signing Day coupled with Cooper coming in 2018.

