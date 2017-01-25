FSU Football: 2017 Schedule Game-by-Game Breakdown

FSU football now knows when they will play each opponent during the 2017 season – we take a look at each game in order for the Seminoles.

Less than four weeks after the 2016 season game to a close for the Florida State Seminoles with a wild Orange Bowl win, FSU football now can look forward to the 2017 season after the ACC announced the season schedule for all 14 league members on Tuesday.

The Seminoles already knew they were going to be opening and closing the season against foes from the SEC – including the opener against perennial national power Alabama on Labor Day Weekend in Atlanta. FSU also knew they would be welcoming conference foes like Louisville and in-state rival Miami to Doak Campbell Stadium this year.

Along the way, plenty of questions came up – including whether the ‘Noles would be making an early season trip to defending national champion Clemson or hosting the Cardinals early on. Now, we take a game-by-game look at the schedule FSU will be facing come this fall.

September 2nd – vs. Alabama (in Atlanta, GA)

It’s a game that has been marked on the calendar of FSU football fans since it was announced several years ago. Jimbo Fisher vs. Nick Saban, ACC vs. SEC, two of the last four national champions…what more is there to say about this game other than make sure your chin strap is buckled tight.

September 9th – vs. Louisiana-Monroe (Hall of Fame Weekend)

The Seminoles will open their schedule against a Warhawks team that limped to a 4-8 record last season in the Sun Belt Conference. The two teams have met just once before, with the ‘Noles coming out on top 34-0 to open the 2011 season.

September 16th – vs. Miami

In the earliest date for the series since 2009, the annual rivalry between the Seminoles and the Hurricanes makes its return to Tallahassee, where Miami has not come out on top since that Labor Day game. FSU football will be looking for their eight straight win in the series, which would set a record for the longest streak by either team.

September 23rd – vs. N.C. State (Military Appreciation Weekend)

Last season, it took another comeback for the Seminoles to escape Raleigh with a win in a game that turned the corner for FSU football to end the year. It probably won’t be as close this season, but the way the Wolfpack have messed with the ‘Noles over time, you never know.

September 30th – at Wake Forest

In 2016, the Demon Deacons gave the Seminoles all they could handle as FSU held on for a 17-6 victory…a game that sent Wake Forest on a downward spiral that almost cost them a bowl game. With young players peppering the lineup in Winston-Salem, you can bet Fisher will have the team focused on this game.

October 7th – Bye Week

October 14th – at Duke

It was just four seasons ago that these two teams were playing for the conference championship, won easily by the Seminoles en route to a national title. Now, the Blue Devils are going to be looking to make up for an under .500 season that brought them back to earth after looking like a real team for a while.

October 21st – vs. Louisville

It’s going to be all about revenge for the Seminoles when they welcome the Cardinals to town. Nobody in Tallahassee has forgotten about the 43 point loss that took place last year on the road – something that was the worst lost in program history and will have the ‘Noles anxious to remind Lamar Jackson and friends who runs the conference.

October 27th (Friday) – at Boston College

Once again, the ‘Noles and Eagles meet in a weeknight affair. The last time these two teams met in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, the Seminoles scored just one offensive touchdown and limped out with a 14-0 win. Boston College made it to a bowl game last year and isn’t a pushover, so we’ll see how this one turns out up north.

November 4th – vs. Syracuse (Parents Weekend)

It was a hard 2016 for the Orange and new head coach Dino Babers – who had to deal with injuries and weren’t really as bad as their 4-8 record might have indicated. Still, the Seminoles should have no problem keeping their foes from Western New York winless in Tallahassee all-time after this year’s meeting.

November 11th – at Clemson

The last two seasons, the Tigers have come out on top in what has become the most important conference game over much of the last decade. Even with the recent success by their foes, FSU has to be confident based on the amount of talent they have coming back…and the amount Clemson lost.

November 18th – vs. Delaware State (Homecoming)

It’s almost embarrassing to have to write about this game, considering the Hornets were one of just two teams in all of FBS and FCS college football last season to finish without a win. At least the senior class for the Seminoles will finish their careers in Tallahassee with a win.

November 25th – at Florida

Six of the last seven seasons, FSU football fans have been able to brag about being state champions in part due to wins over the Gators. Despite being the SEC East Champs, Florida has struggled and had just one offensive touchdown in the last 13 quarters against FSU. The ‘Noles are also going for a fourth straight win in Gainesville – something that has never been done.

