FSU Football: 2017 National Signing Day Updated Signee Tracker

FSU football is bringing in another quality class on National Signing Day – and Chop Chat has you covered with updates as players sign with the ‘Noles.

The yearly ritual is officially here – as thousands of high school and junior college football players will be signing with four year programs from across the country to continue playing the sport. FSU football is again projected to bring in one of the top classes in the country this year – and Chop Chat has you covered all day long.

Throughout National Signing Day, we’ll update you as players sign their Letter of Intent to play for the Seminoles, becoming the next great prospects heading to Tallahassee for a chance to join Jimbo Fisher’s team and help the ‘Noles win the fourth national title in program history.

So, all day Wednesday keep your computers and smart phones set to ChopChat.com and the FanSided App for the latest on the next great prep and JuCo stars making the right decision to become members of the Florida State Seminoles football family.

Players Signed and Enrolled in School

Cam Akers – RB / 5’11, 213 lbs. (Clinton, MS)

Rated as one of the top overall players in the entire 2017 class (No. 4 ranked player and No. 2 running back) and played in the Army All-American Game. Was a quarterback and running back in his prep career, throwing for over 8.100 yards and rushing for over 5,100 more to go along with 149 total touchdowns (with 5,200 combined yards and 65 total touchdowns coming as a senior).

Cyrus Fagan – S / 6’2″, 180 lbs. (Daytona Beach – Mainland)

Fagan rates as a four star player at his position and was committed to the Seminoles for nearly an entire year. Participated in the Under Armour All-American Game this year. Picked FSU football over Alabama, Florida and more.

Bailey Hockman – QB / 6’2″, 187 lbs. (Powder Springs, GA – McEachern)

The four star lefty from the Peach State has been committed to the Seminoles for a while after originally verbally committing to his home state Bulldogs. Finished his senior season with just over 2,600 yards and 25 touchdowns. Rated as one of the top 15 pro-style quarterbacks in this year’s class.

Joshua Kaindoh – DE / 6’6″ 250 lbs. (Baltimore, MD – IMG Academy)

Rated in the top 20 of all players by most national services. Transferred to the Bradenton, FL based school for his senior year and shocked some by picking the Seminoles over his home state Terrapins as well as Penn State. A five star player who had seven and a half sacks during his final season of high school football.

Tre’ McKitty – TE / 6’4″, 235 lbs. (Tampa – IMG Academy)

Kaindoh’s teammate from the prep school flipped to Florida State after being committed at various times to both Miami and Oregon. The three star player, who transferred to the Ascenders following three years at Tampa Catholic, had 25 catches – four for touchdowns – during his senior season in being named an all-state player by USA Today.

Stanford Samuels III – DB / 6’2, 170 lbs. (Pembroke Pines – Flanagan)

Another legacy player heading to Tallahassee as the five star recruit looks to follow the lead of his dad, former FSU star Stanford Samuels Jr. Rated as the No. 10 recruit nationaly and second best defensive back. A long-time commit to the Seminoles who played in the Under Armour All-American Game and led his South Florida school to a state title in 2015.

Adonis Thomas – LB / 6’3″, 228 lbs. (Lawrenceville, GA – NW Mississippi Comm. College)

Thomas comes to Tallahassee as the second rated inside linebacker in the 2017 class. Originally chose Alabama over FSU football in 2015 before heading to the JuCo level last season, making him a redshirt sophomore with three years of eligibility left. Thomas was a stud in 2016, coming up with73 tackles, six sacks and an interception.

This article originally appeared on