FSU Fan Trolls Big Ten Powers After Horrible Bowl Season
FSU football was one of the many programs that knocked off a Big Ten power this bowl season, and one Seminoles fan had some fun on social media.
For much of the college football season, three of the Power Five conferences made their case for why they were the best of the best: the ACC, Big Ten and SEC. When the regular season came to an end, it appeared that the men from the midwest had taken the title with four teams in the top eight of the rankings – while each other P5 league had just one team.
With all the bowl games complete and just one national championship game left to be played, the 14 team conference took a step back – and one fan of the Seminoles had plenty of fun with it. After FSU came up with a magical win over No. 6 Michigan in the Orange Bowl and Clemson stomped No. 3 Ohio State in the Fiesta Bowl, this fan found the perfect two pictures to put with one single word:
Yes, we will all admit that on the surface, the Big Ten was the best of the three when the REGULAR season came to an end after conference title games. But once bowl season came around, you had the losses by the Wolverines and the Buckeyes (who shouldn’t have been in the CFP to begin with) along with No. 5 Penn State losing to USC in the Rose Bowl. No. 8 Wisconsin did their job and won the Cotton Bowl…by eight points over Group of Five rep Western Michigan.
Hell, even Iowa did something no one else could this season and made the Florida Gators look like they have an actual offense in the Outback Bowl as the Crocs scored 30 points for just the fourth time all season.
With the wins by FSU and Clemson coupled with victories by Miami and Wake Forest over ranked teams along with other conference wins, the ACC has made an argument for being the best all around conference this season – an argument that would’ve been easier to make had Louisville not crapped out over the last part of the season.
