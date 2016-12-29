FSU Alumni In The NFL For 2016: Week 17 Edition

Here is a look at when former FSU football stars will be taking the field during Week 17 of the 2016 NFL Regular Season.

Well, football fans…here we are. The final week of the NFL’s regular season is now upon us, with several teams still fighting for playoff berths and some fighting for better draft spots since their seasons ended pretty much a month and a half ago.

With all the games being on Sunday, many of those playoff contenders won’t be able to scoreboard watch and will still focus on playing their game – maybe one of the few good things Roger Goodell has done as commissioner. What will also be for certain is that plenty of players who once suited up in the garnet and gold for FSU will have a say in which 12 team make the cut.

Here’s a look at which former FSU stars will be taking the field this week during the seventeenth week of the 2016 season, including when you can see each game.

Carolina at Tampa Bay

Television: FOX

Carolina Panthers – WR Kelvin Benjamin, K Graham Gano

Tampa Bay Buccaneers – QB Jameis Winston, K Roberto Aguayo, CB Javien Elliott, RB Antone Smith (Injured Reserve)

Chicago at Minnesota

Television: FOX

Chicago Bears – DT Eddie Goldman, LB Christian Jones

Minnesota Vikings – CB Xavier Rhodes

Dallas at Philadelphia

Television: FOX

Philadelphia Eagles – LB Nigel Bradham, S Terrence Brooks

Baltimore at Cincinnati

Television: CBS

Baltimore Ravens – DT Timmy Jernigan

Houston at Tennessee

Television: CBS

Tennessee Titans – OG Josue Matias (Injured Reserve)

Jacksonville at Indianapolis

Television: CBS

Jacksonville Jaguars – WR Rashad Greene, LB Telvin Smith, DB Jalen Ramsey

Indianapolis Colts – CB Patrick Robinson

New England at Miami

Television: CBS

New England Patriots – OG Tre’ Jackson (PUP List)

Buffalo at New York Jets

Television: CBS

Buffalo Bills – QB EJ Manuel, TE Nick O’Leary, CB Ronald Darby, LS Garrison Sanborn

Cleveland at Pittsburgh

Television: CBS

Cleveland Browns – OL Cameron Erving, DT Nile Lawrence-Stample (Injured Reserve)

Pittsburgh Steelers – LB Lawrence Timmons, LB Vince Williams

Arizona at Los Angeles (4:25 PM)

Television: FOX

Los Angeles Rams – DB Lamarcus Joyner

Seattle at San Francisco (4:25 PM)

Television: FOX

San Francisco 49ers – DE/LB Tank Carradine, QB Christian Ponder

New Orleans at Atlanta (4:25 PM)

Television: FOX

New Orleans Saints – CB P.J. Williams (Injured Reserve)

Atlanta Falcons – RB Devonta Freeman

New York Giants at Washington (4:25 PM)

Television: FOX

New York Giants – OL Bobby Hart

Washington Redskins – RB Chris Thompson, K Dustin Hopkins, LB Nick Moody

Oakland at Denver (4:25 PM)

Oakland Raiders – C Rodney Hudson, OT Menelik Watson, DL Mario Edwards Jr., K Sebastian Janikowski

Denver Broncos – LB Dekoda Watson

Kansas City at San Diego (4:25 PM)

Television: CBS

Kansas City Chiefs – LB Terrance Smith

Green Bay at Detroit (8:30 PM)

Television: NBC

Green Bay Packers – DT Letroy Guion

Detroit Lions – WR Anquan Boldin

