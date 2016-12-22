FSU Alumni In The NFL For 2016: Week 16 Edition

Here is a look at when former FSU football stars will be taking the field during Week 16 of the 2016 NFL Regular Season.

Every few years or so, fans of the NFL get a special treat during the holiday season – with Christmas Eve and Christmas Day falling on a weekend, the league moves most of their games to Saturday, but still gives you a morsel of action on Sunday to keep you distracted from getting socks as a gift.

The weekend action will bring holiday joy from some teams making a push to the playoffs – while others will find coal in their stockings and a seat watching the postseason instead of being in it. One thing is for sure: plenty of players that once dominated for FSU will have a say in what happens this weekend.

Here’s a look at which former FSU stars will be taking the field this week during the sixteenth week of the 2016 season, including when you can see each game.

New York Giants at Philadelphia (8:30 PM)

Television: NBC and NFL Network

New York Giants – OL Bobby Hart

Philadelphia Eagles – LB Nigel Bradham, S Terrence Brooks

Minnesota at Green Bay

Television: FOX

Minnesota Vikings – CB Xavier Rhodes

Green Bay Packers – DT Letroy Guion

Washington at Chicago

Television: FOX

Washington Redskins – RB Chris Thompson, K Dustin Hopkins, LB Nick Moody

Chicago Bears – DT Eddie Goldman, LB Christian Jones

Atlanta at Carolina

Television: FOX

Atlanta Falcons – RB Devonta Freeman

Carolina Panthers – WR Kelvin Benjamin, K Graham Gano

Miami at Buffalo

Television: CBS

Buffalo Bills – QB EJ Manuel, TE Nick O’Leary, CB Ronald Darby, LS Garrison Sanborn

New York Jets at New England

Television: CBS

New England Patriots – OG Tre’ Jackson (PUP List)

Tennessee at Jacksonville

Television: CBS

Tennessee Titans – OG Josue Matias (Injured Reserve)

Jacksonville Jaguars – WR Rashad Greene, LB Telvin Smith, DB Jalen Ramsey

San Diego at Cleveland

Television: CBS

Cleveland Browns – OL Cameron Erving, DT Nile Lawrence-Stample (Injured Reserve)

Indianapolis at Oakland (4:05 PM)

Television: CBS

Indianapolis Colts – CB Patrick Robinson

Oakland Raiders – C Rodney Hudson, OT Menelik Watson, DL Mario Edwards Jr. (Injured Reserve), K Sebastian Janikowski

Tampa Bay at New Orleans (4:25 PM)

Television: FOX

Tampa Bay Buccaneers – QB Jameis Winston, K Roberto Aguayo, RB Antone Smith (Injured Reserve)

New Orleans Saints – CB P.J. Williams (Injured Reserve)

Arizona at Seattle (4:25 PM)

Television: FOX

No ‘Noles in This Game

San Francisco at Los Angeles (4:25 PM)

Television: FOX

San Francisco 49ers – DE/LB Tank Carradine, QB Christian Ponder

Los Angeles Rams – DB Lamarcus Joyner

Cincinnati at Houston (8:30 PM)

Television: NFL Network

No ‘Noles in This Game

Sunday, December 25th

Baltimore at Pittsburgh (4:30 PM)

Television: NFL Network (WBAL / NBC11 in Baltimore, WPXI / NBC 11 in Pittsburgh)

Baltimore Ravens – DT Timmy Jernigan

Pittsburgh Steelers – LB Lawrence Timmons, LB Vince Williams

Denver at Kansas City (8:30 PM)

Television: NBC

Denver Broncos – LB Dekoda Watson

Kansas City Chiefs – LB Terrance Smith

Monday, December 26th

Detroit at Dallas (8:30 PM)

Television: ESPN

Detroit Lions – WR Anquan Boldin

