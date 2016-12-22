FSU Alumni In The NFL For 2016: Week 16 Edition
Here is a look at when former FSU football stars will be taking the field during Week 16 of the 2016 NFL Regular Season.
Every few years or so, fans of the NFL get a special treat during the holiday season – with Christmas Eve and Christmas Day falling on a weekend, the league moves most of their games to Saturday, but still gives you a morsel of action on Sunday to keep you distracted from getting socks as a gift.
The weekend action will bring holiday joy from some teams making a push to the playoffs – while others will find coal in their stockings and a seat watching the postseason instead of being in it. One thing is for sure: plenty of players that once dominated for FSU will have a say in what happens this weekend.
Here’s a look at which former FSU stars will be taking the field this week during the sixteenth week of the 2016 season, including when you can see each game.
New York Giants at Philadelphia (8:30 PM)
Television: NBC and NFL Network
New York Giants – OL Bobby Hart
Philadelphia Eagles – LB Nigel Bradham, S Terrence Brooks
Minnesota at Green Bay
Television: FOX
Minnesota Vikings – CB Xavier Rhodes
Green Bay Packers – DT Letroy Guion
Washington at Chicago
Television: FOX
Washington Redskins – RB Chris Thompson, K Dustin Hopkins, LB Nick Moody
Chicago Bears – DT Eddie Goldman, LB Christian Jones
Atlanta at Carolina
Television: FOX
Atlanta Falcons – RB Devonta Freeman
Carolina Panthers – WR Kelvin Benjamin, K Graham Gano
Miami at Buffalo
Television: CBS
Buffalo Bills – QB EJ Manuel, TE Nick O’Leary, CB Ronald Darby, LS Garrison Sanborn
New York Jets at New England
Television: CBS
New England Patriots – OG Tre’ Jackson (PUP List)
Tennessee at Jacksonville
Television: CBS
Tennessee Titans – OG Josue Matias (Injured Reserve)
Jacksonville Jaguars – WR Rashad Greene, LB Telvin Smith, DB Jalen Ramsey
San Diego at Cleveland
Television: CBS
Cleveland Browns – OL Cameron Erving, DT Nile Lawrence-Stample (Injured Reserve)
Indianapolis at Oakland (4:05 PM)
Television: CBS
Indianapolis Colts – CB Patrick Robinson
Oakland Raiders – C Rodney Hudson, OT Menelik Watson, DL Mario Edwards Jr. (Injured Reserve), K Sebastian Janikowski
Tampa Bay at New Orleans (4:25 PM)
Television: FOX
Tampa Bay Buccaneers – QB Jameis Winston, K Roberto Aguayo, RB Antone Smith (Injured Reserve)
New Orleans Saints – CB P.J. Williams (Injured Reserve)
Arizona at Seattle (4:25 PM)
Television: FOX
No ‘Noles in This Game
San Francisco at Los Angeles (4:25 PM)
Television: FOX
San Francisco 49ers – DE/LB Tank Carradine, QB Christian Ponder
Los Angeles Rams – DB Lamarcus Joyner
Cincinnati at Houston (8:30 PM)
Television: NFL Network
No ‘Noles in This Game
Sunday, December 25th
Baltimore at Pittsburgh (4:30 PM)
Television: NFL Network (WBAL / NBC11 in Baltimore, WPXI / NBC 11 in Pittsburgh)
Baltimore Ravens – DT Timmy Jernigan
Pittsburgh Steelers – LB Lawrence Timmons, LB Vince Williams
Denver at Kansas City (8:30 PM)
Television: NBC
Denver Broncos – LB Dekoda Watson
Kansas City Chiefs – LB Terrance Smith
Monday, December 26th
Detroit at Dallas (8:30 PM)
Television: ESPN
Detroit Lions – WR Anquan Boldin
More from Chop Chat
- FSU Football: Unrealistic Expectations Placed on Ricky Aguayo2h ago
- FSU Football: Top 5 Most Underappreciated Players In 20165h ago
- FSU Football: Top 5 Wins Against Big Ten Schools All-Time20h ago
- FSU Football: Can ‘Noles Finish With Top 5 Recruiting Class?21h ago
- FSU Football: Ranking Unanimous All-Americans in Program History1 d ago