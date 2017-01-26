FSU Alumni In The NFL For 2016: Pro Bowl Edition

Here is a look at when former FSU football stars will be taking the field during the AFC / NFC Pro Bowl taking place this weekend.

While fans of the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons will get a chance to see their favorite players compete one more time in a game that matters, fans of the other 30 NFL teams are dealing with the fact that their seasons have come to an end.

But never fear…there is still a chance to watch your favorite Raven or Dolphin or Buccaneer. The annual Pro Bowl game still exist despite plummeting numbers in viewership and attendance. This year, the game comes from Honolulu to another exotic destination…Orlando, Florida! For fans of FSU football, the game will including several former ‘Noles who will suit up once more for the 2016 season.

Here’s a look at which former FSU stars will be taking the field this week during the AFC / NFC Pro Bowl, including when you can see the game.

AFC – Rodney Hudson (C – Oakland Raiders)

For the first time in his six year career, Hudson will be heading to the post season exhibition. Originally drafted in 2011 by the Kansas City Chiefs out of FSU, Hudson switched teams in the AFC West and signed with Oakland before the 2015 season.

Hudson has made the most of his time in the Bay Area, becoming the de facto starting center toward the end of last season and having the distinction of being the only person to play on every single offensive snap this season.

Hudson was one of three offensive lineman from the Raiders to be voted into the Pro Bowl this year – all part of the league leading seven players total chosen from the team before injury replacements.

NFC – Xavier Rhodes (CB – Minnesota Vikings)

After missing the first two games of the regular season, Rhodes came out with a vengeance the rest of the way – finishing the year with 52 tackles to go along with five interceptions and two safeties when it was all said and done.

The highlight of the season came when the Vikings faced the Arizona Cardinals, as Rhodes – a first round pick out of FSU in 2013 – had two picks in the game, including one he took back for a team record 100 yard touchdown return in the 30-24 win.

The fourth year veteran will be making his first trip to the Pro Bowl.

Devonta Freeman (RB – Atlanta Falcons)

For the second time in his three year career, the national championship winning running back was selected to take part in the Pro Bowl. Unlike last year, when Freeman made the trip to Hawai’i, he will not be heading back to the home state of Florida…for a very good reason.

Freeman will instead be preparing for his first ever trip to the Super Bowl, after the Falcons dismantled the Green Bay Packers in last week’s NFC Championship Game. In that game, Freeman had both 42 yards on the ground and another 42 through the air along with one receiving touchdown in the Atlanta win.

Ever since moving to the week before the Super Bowl during the 2009 season, players selected to the Pro Bowl from the teams that make it to the big game get replaced by the league.

