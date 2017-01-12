FSU Alumni In The NFL For 2016: Divisional Round Edition

Here is a look at when former FSU football stars will be taking the field during the Divisional Round of the 2016 NFL Playoffs.

As the college football season came to a close this week, the pro game is getting closer to a conclusion and deciding who will be the last team standing come Super Bowl LI. From Green Bay to New England and Pittsburgh to Seattle, the Elite Eight of the NFL are still standing and looking toward advancing.

For six members of the teams left in the NFL postseason, they will have something in common that no one else can match: they are members of the FSU family and will be looking to represent the garnet and gold to the fullest.

Here’s a look at which former FSU stars will be taking the field this week during the Divisional Round of the 2016 postseason, including when you can see each game.

NFC Divisional Game – Seattle at Atlanta (4:30 PM)

Television: FOX

Atlanta Falcons – RB Devonta Freeman

It was another season over a thousand yards for the third year pro, as Freeman finished the year with 1,079 yards and 11 touchdowns. In the first meeting against the Seahawks, Freeman finished with just 40 yards on 12 carries.

AFC Divisional Game – Houston at New England (8 PM)

Television: CBS

New England Patriots – OG Tre’ Jackson (PUP List)

Jackson is still a member of the Patriots’ roster, but has been on the sidelines for much of the season and officially saw his 2016 season come to an end in the middle of November – a disappointing ending for the former ‘Nole who started for the team in 2015.

AFC Divisional Game – Pittsburgh at Kansas City (1 PM)

Television: NBC

Pittsburgh Steelers – LB Lawrence Timmons, LB Vince Williams

Kansas City Chiefs – LB Terrance Smith

In his 10th season as a pro, Timmons finished with 114 tackles to go along with 2.5 sacks (including four games with 10 or more tackles) while going for 14 tackles and two sacks in the Wild Card win over Miami.

Williams, meanwhile, hopes to duplicate his regular season performance against the Chiefs, when he had 16 tackles and a sack. Smith made the active roster nine games ago and has had three tackles this season.

NFC Divisional Game – Green Bay at Dallas (4:30 PM)

Television: FOX

Green Bay Packers – DE/DT Letroy Guion

In his ninth season as a pro, third as a Packer, Guion finished the season with 30 tackles – two of which came when Green Bay lost their regular season meeting with the Cowboys.

‘Noles in Last Five AFC and NFC Championship Games

2015 Season

Carolina Panthers – WR Kelvin Benjamin, K Graham Gano

New England Patriots – G Tre’ Jackson

2014 Season

Green Bay Packers – DT Leroy Guion

Indianapolis Colts – DE Bjorn Werner

New England Patriots – C Bryan Stork

2013 Season

Denver Broncos – CB Tony Carter

San Francisco 49ers – LB Nick Moody, WR, Anquan Boldin

2012 Season

Atlanta Falcons – S Chris Hope

Baltimore Ravens – WR Anquan Boldin

2011 Season

Baltimore Ravens – WR Anquan Boldin

This article originally appeared on