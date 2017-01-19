FSU Alumni In The NFL For 2016: Conference Championship Edition

Here is a look at when former FSU football stars will be taking the field during the AFC and NFC Championship Games of the 2016 NFL Playoffs.

After a playoff weekend that included everything from two convincing wins one day and two nail bitters the next, we are down to the final four teams left in the NFL postseason for the current season. From Atlanta to Boston and Green Bay to Pittsburgh, it looks like championship weekend is going to be quite and interesting one.

The wins by those four teams also assures the NFL of something maybe even more important: no matter who wins each conference, there will be a former FSU football player on each team playing come Super Bowl LI two weeks after – the second time in the last three games where a Seminole is guaranteed a Super Bowl ring.

Here’s a look at which former FSU stars will be taking the field this week during the conference championship games of the 2016 postseason, including when you can see each game.

Green Bay at Atlanta (3 PM)

Television: FOX

Green Bay Packers – DT Letroy Guion

Guion will be looking to get back on the stat sheet this week after not registering a sack in the Packers’ epic win over Dallas last weekend. In the first meeting between the teams earlier this year, the nine year veteran registered two tackles in Green Bay’s one point loss.

Atlanta Falcons – RB Devonta Freeman

The three year veteran had a decent day at the stadium last weekend in the divisional win over Seattle, coming up with 45 yards and a touchdown on the ground along with 80 yards on four catches. In the first meeting with Green Bay, Freeman had just 58 total yards (35 on the ground), but had two total touchdowns in the one point win.

Pittsburgh at New England (6:30 PM)

Television: CBS

Pittsburgh Steelers – LB Lawrence Timmons, LB Vince Williams

Timmons, coming off a 14 tackle performance in the playoff opener, was able to come up with just one in the divisional round win over Kansas City. In the first meeting with the Patriots, Timmons had himself a game – coming up with 11 tackles and a safety in the loss.

Williams had two tackles in the win over the Chiefs and will be looking to have an even better day than he did in the first game against the Patriots, finishing with four tackles that afternoon.

New England Patriots – OG Tre’ Jackson (PUP List)

Once again, Jackson will be watching the action after being declared out for the year midway through the season.

FSU Players in Last Ten Super Bowls

SB 50 – K Graham Gano, WR Kelvin Benjamin (Carolina)

SB 49 – C Bryan Stork (New England); S Terrance Parks (Seattle)

SB 48 – CB Tony Carter (Denver)

SB 47 – WR Anquan Boldin (Baltimore)

SB 46 – DE Eric Moore (New England)

SB 45 – LB Lawrence Timmons, CB Bryant McFadden (Pittsburgh)

SB 44 – No ‘Noles in This Game

SB 43 – LB Lawrence Timmons, CB Bryant McFadden, DT Orpheus Roye (Pittsburgh); WR Anquan Boldin (Arizona)

SB 42 – WR Mike Jennings (New York Giants)

SB 41 – DT Corey Simon (Indianapolis)

