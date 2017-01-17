Frank Beamer Elected to College Football Playoff Committee

Legendary Virginia Tech head coach Frank Beamer will serve on the College Football Playoff Committee

Former Virginia Tech head football coach Frank Beamer was elected to the College Football Playoff Committee on Tuesday afternoon, executive director Bill Hancock announced.

The 70-year-old Beamer was one of three elected members to the new CFP Committee, joining Robert Morris University president Chris Howard and Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith. The trio will serve three-year terms, which will conclude following the 2019-20 season.

The Virginia Tech legend retired after 29 seasons as Hokies head coach following the 2015-16 campaign, and at the time of his retirement, was the winningest active head coach in college football with a record of 238-121-2.

Beamer expressed great excitement when speaking with Hokiesports.com about his election:

“I had to make sure it wasn’t someone pulling my leg when I got the call inquiring whether I’d be interested in serving on the College Football Playoff Selection Committee. When Bill Hancock assured me that that it was quite legitimate, it didn’t take me long to sign up. What an honor and what a privilege! College football has been my life’s work, and I’m really humbled that I can still contribute to the game in this role. Hopefully the rest of the committee will be interested in my perspective. To join a group with so many great minds and such a diverse range of experience, I just want to pull my weight. The committee has an important role, and I’ll do everything asked of me to help rank the best teams in America for the right to compete for the national championship.”

As such a fine representative for Virginia Tech throughout his excellent career, there is no doubt that Frank Beamer will do a great job in his new role within college football.

Fighting Gobbler wishes Frank Beamer a sincere congratulations on his new role moving forward.

