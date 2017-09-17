Four teams ranked in preseason remain winless

(STATS) – An offseason of optimism hasn’t quite followed to the playing field for some higher-profile FCS programs.

Four teams that were ranked in the STATS FCS Preseason Top 25 are still without a win. Chattanooga (preseason 12), defending Patriot League champ Lehigh (17) and Cal Poly (23) are all 0-3, while defending Big South champ Charleston Southern (14) is 0-2.

Chattanooga (Tom Arth) and Charleston Southern (Mark Tucker) both have new coaches.