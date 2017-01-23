Four former LSU football players to appear in Super Bowl LI

Super Bowl LI is a huge event for the entire world, but also for the LSU football community this year.

A total of four former LSU Tigers will be on the field for the big game. Both the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots host past Tiger players, so it will be a small victory for the Bayou Bengal fanbase as a whole regardless of who comes away with the win.

Corner back Jalen Collins, line backer Deion Jones and defensive end Tyson Jackson will be representing LSU for the Falcons during the contest, while former Tiger line backer Barkevious Mingo will be in for the Patriots.

Some of these players have made an impact in a big way for their football clubs this season, while others have stayed a bit more under the radar. Some could be classified as NFL veterans at this point, while others are just now getting their first taste of what it’s like to play football at the professional level.

Who will play the most effective role to ensure their team emerges victorious in the 51st Super Bowl?

1. Jalen Collins, CB

Mississippi-native Jalen Collins was drafted 42nd overall in round 2 of the 2015 NFL Draft by his current team, the Atlanta Falcons.

The former Tiger was a major force in his college days, and played in a total of 39 games with 10 of them being starts in his three-year LSU football career. He came up with 90 tackles, three of them being for a loss. Collins also had three interceptions for the team’s historically rock-solid defense.

The talented CB was named to the 2012 Freshman All-SEC team as well.

In his two-year career in the NFL, Collins currently boasts a career total of 45 tackles and a pair of interceptions. Collins particularly came up big in this week’s NFC championship against the Green Bay Packers when he forced a fumble and recovered it for the Falcons – a play that was just short of being a safety.

We can surely expect to see Collins help the rest of his defense wreak havoc on Tom Brady’s offense in Super Bowl LI.

2. Deion Jones, LB

Line backer Deion Jones was drafted 52nd overall in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft by the Atlanta Falcons, and has been with the team ever since.

On his LSU career, the LB saw action in 51 games and entered 12 of those contests as a starter. He ended his college career with a total of 165 tackles – 21 of them for a loss, along with 5 sacks.

As a Bayou Bengal, Jones was recognized as one of four permanent team captains by his team for 2015 in a post-season vote. He was also LSU football’s defensive MVP in 2015, and the a finalist for the year’s Butkus Award recognizing the nation’s top collegiate LB.

And there’s no doubt Jones’ success has followed him to the NFL. The rookie has had an explosive season, being named to the NFL All-Rookie team and posting a total of 75 tackles and 3 interceptions – including the one that sealed the deal to put the Falcons in the NFC championship they won just this week.

Jones has made a name for himself as one of the most integral pieces of the Falcons’ defense this season, and we should expect him to look the part come Feb. 5.

3. Tyson Jackson, DE

Drafted third overall by the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2009 NFL Draft, defensive end Tyson Jackson became the highest drafted LSU football defender in the history of the program and still holds that record to this day.

In his career at LSU, Jackson played in 53 games and started 39 of them. With the Tigers, he made a career total of 122 tackles – 27 of them for a loss (109 yards). The defensive end recorded 18.5 sacks, equaling an overall total of 92 yards in losses.

His major accomplishments included being selected to the 2005 Freshman All-SEC Team (SEC Coaches, Sporting News), 2006 SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week (vs. Alabama), 2006 Second Team All-SEC and 2008 Second Team All-SEC (AP).

In the NFL, Jackson spent five seasons with the Chiefs before becoming a member of the Atlanta Falcons franchise who he has now been with for three years.

Jackson posts a career total of 168 tackles and 9 sacks between both teams. He and the rest of the Atlanta defense were a force to be reckoned with in this week’s AFC Championships where the Falcons shut down the Packers with ease.

Jackson recorded a sack and two tackles on the contest.

Expect Atlanta’s defense to be just as stout in this year’s Super Bowl with a good amount of help from Jackson.

4. Barkevious Mingo, LB

No one ends up on Bill Belichick’s team by accident, and former LSU football talent Barkevious Mingo is absolutely no exception.

With LSU, Mingo had a very successful career, and was called “one of the most dominant pass rushing defensive ends in school history” by lsusports.net. On his college career, he posted 29 tackles for a loss and 15 sacks over the course of 40 games. Mingo started 15 games and was a member of the Freshman All-SEC team in 2010 as well as the second team All-SEC in both his sophomore and junior years, and

Drafted sixth overall by the Cleveland Browns in the 2013 NFL Draft, Mingo has had his fair share of ups and downs throughout his career. After a brief stint with the team, Mingo was traded to New England in August of last year. The Patriots gave up their fifth-round pick of the 2017 NFL Draft for the line backer.

On his four year career, Mingo has racked up a total of 79 tackles and 7 sacks. The potential is definitely there for Mingo, but he has yet to truly make a name for himself in Foxborough up to this point. Mingo will hope to play a larger role for the Patriots as he gains experience with the team as time goes on.

It’s a safe bet to say the outside line backer will play a less significant role for the Patriots as they attempt to take home the Lombardi Trophy.

This article originally appeared on