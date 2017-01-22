Four Former Alabama Football Players Headed For The Super Bowl

Four former Alabama Football players are headed to Super Bowl Super Bowl LI.

Four Alabama Football greats will be playing in Super Bowl LI. Here’s are the Alabama greats suiting up in the game.

Julio Jones, WR, Atlanta Falcons

Courtney Upshaw, LB, Atlanta Falcons

Cyrus Jones, Corner, New England Patriots

Dont’a Hightower, LB, New England Patriots

We know that Julio had a big game this week and helped lead the Atlanta Falcons to victory over the Green Bay Packers today.

Julio isn’t the only Alabama player who is ready to go though, here’s Dont’a Hightower talking about the playoffs. Will Dont’a be this confident facing Julio and the Falcons.

So here we have it, it’s going to be Dont’a Hightower and the defense of the New England Patriots versus Julio Jones and the Atlanta Falcons offense. That’s how ESPN is going to sell it right? They aren’t going to sell it as Tom Brady versus Matt Ryan are they? Well ESPN and the talking heads can talk about the matchup however they want, but we Alabama fans really know what to look out for. It’s time for one of the greatest wide receivers in the history of the NFL versus one of the greatest linebackers in the history of the sport. It’s Alabama Football great versus Alabama Football great for the biggest prize in all of football. No matter which team comes out on top Alabama Football is going to have two new Super Bowl Champion alumni.

Congratulations and Roll Tide to Julio Jones, Courtney Upshaw, Dont’a Hightower, Cyrus Jones the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots.

What do you think? Will it be Julio and the Falcons or Dont’a and the Patriots who end up winning the Super Bowl? Tell us about it on Facebook or in the comments

This article originally appeared on