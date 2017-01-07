Five-star OT Foster Sarell commits to Stanford

Stanford was well-represented at the U.S. Army All-American Bowl on Saturday.

Colby Parkinson, the top tight end in the class, and Walker Little, the #2 offensive tackle, played for the West, and the top quarterback, Davis Mills, was in attendance but did not play because of a knee injury.

The Cardinal added a big (literally and figuratively) commitment in the top tackle in the class, Foster Sarell, who announced his commitment to Stanford during the bowl game.

The five-star offensive tackle (#2 overall) is the highest-ranked overall player the Cardinal have ever brought in since the Scout database was created in 2002.

Additionally, since the Scout database’s creation, the Cardinal have had one top-ten overall recruits in quarterback Trent Edwards in 2002. The 2017 class features two: Sarell, #2 overall, and the #3 player in the class in quarterback Davis Mills.

The thought of the top two offensive tackles pairing up on The Farm is a scary one for opposing Pac-12 defenses. Both Sarell, 6-foot-6 and 300 pounds, and Little, 6-foot-8 and 315 pounds, spent time at multiple positions along the offensive line at Army All-American Bowl practices. It could be a preview of what is to come at Stanford.

This is the ninth commitment for the Cardinal in the 2017 class and the third five-star recruit to come in, joining Davis Mills and Walker Little. The average star rating for the class is four stars per commit.

