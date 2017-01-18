Former Wildcat Closer to Return for Packers

Kansas State football fans were disappointed when former Wildcat All-American Jordy Nelson was injured in the Packers’ playoff win over the New York Giants.

Nelson is a step closer to getting back in the lineup for Sunday’s NFC Championship game.

The wide receiver was part of the Packers rehab group during Wednesday’s practice, according to the team’s web site. That may be a good sign.

In preparation for the Division Playoff game, the Packers waited until Friday to confirm Nelson was not going to play.

The Packer web site on Monday reported Nelson’s comments when asked about his potential availability the NFC Championship game against Atlanta. “I’m not worried about that until later this week.”

Without Nelson on Sunday, Green Bay coaches needed and got big games from receivers Jared Cook and Richard Rodgers.

Nelson finished this NFL season with 97 receptions for 1,257 yards and 14 touchdowns to lead the league.

If there is any way, the Packers will have him in the lineup for the NFC title game.

Nelson was a 2015 Kansas State Ring of Honor inductee.

The Kansas State Wildcat football team’s locker room in the Vanier Family Football Complex is named the Nelson Family Locker Room in recognition of the couple’s contribution.

All Wildcat fans hope he is able to play Sunday against the Falcons.

