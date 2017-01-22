Former Penn State Defensive Tackle Headed to Pittsburgh

A former Penn State Nittany Lion is headed to a rival school.

Kamonte Carter, a four-star defensive tackle recruit in Penn State’s 2015 class, will continue his collegiate career at the University of Pittsburgh. Carter was given a redshirt as a true freshman and was expected to add depth to Penn State’s defensive line during 2016. However, he was kicked off the team by James Franklin in April of 2016 for a violation of team rules.

He never played in a game as a member of the Nittany Lions.

After leaving Penn State, Carter landed at East Mississippi Community College for the 2016 season.

He appeared in 12 games for the Lions this past season and recorded 36 tackles with two sacks and an interception. Carter was part of a defense that helped lead the team to a No. 2 final ranking in the NJCAA Top 20 Poll.

East Mississippi has gained a reputation for taking players who have been dismissed from FBS schools and eventually helping them to get back to that level. Recent players include quarterbacks Chad Kelly and John Franklin III.

Carter announced the news via Twitter on Sunday.

Pittsburgh makes a visit to Happy Valley on September 9 this season.

