Former Michigan State football LS Taybor Pepper signs with Packers

Former Michigan State football long snapper Taybor Pepper signed a deal with the Green Bay Packers last week.

Remember Taybor Pepper? The former Michigan State football long snapper was one of the fan favorites for the Spartans during the most successful period of football in school history. He is a Big Ten, Cotton Bowl and Rose Bowl champion and now he’s a Green Bay Packer.

The former Spartan inked a deal with Green Bay to join the active roster in 2017 over the weekend.

Long snapper isn’t exactly a position in which you see a huge demand for in the NFL, but it’s one of the most unsung spots on the field. These guys are responsible for getting perfect snaps out in crucial field goal and punt situations late in games and their work often goes unrewarded.

Pepper finished his career at Michigan State with 10 special teams tackles and he was one of the most liked guys on the team and a true fan favorite. He always seemed like the first guy down the field on punts and his hustle paid off in a contract with the Packers.

The Packers now have two long snappers on the active roster as Pepper joins Brett Goode who was the starter in 2016. He will compete for starting time in the 2017 season, presumably, as he was signed to the active roster for a reason.

You have to feel good for the former Spartan long snapper as he finally made his NFL dreams come true with a contract with one of the NFL’s most successful franchises.

