Former LSU football player Jazz Ferguson to transfer in-state

Former LSU football wide receiver Jazz Ferguson will be continuing his college football career in Louisiana, but not with the Tigers.

The ex-Bayou Bengal announced over Twitter on Sunday that he’s bound to be a member of the FCS Northwestern State football program in Natchitoches.

Ferguson is an absolute need for the struggling team who went 1-10 on the season. They finished with the 10th-place passing offense in their conference, the 11-team Southland conference.

There’s no doubt they’ve got some holes to fill at the wide receiver position to rejuvenate a dead passing game.

The future Demon had made the decision to transfer out of LSU at the end of fall semester. The move had everything to do with the fact that he had been suspended from the program due to undisclosed violation of team rules after a seven-game stint with the Tigers.

Ferguson never played another down for the Tigers after the mysterious incident.

The junior will be eligible to play as soon as he arrives to Northwestern – which also happens to be the alma mater of current LSU head coach Ed Orgeron.

With this, Ferguson becomes the fifth receiver to transfer out of the Tigers’ program since the 2015 season ended. These players were not suspended as Ferguson was, though. Kevin Spears (Jacksonville State), Trey Quinn (SMU), Tyron Johnson (Oklahoma State) and John Diarse (TCU) all left LSU for elsewhere as well.

