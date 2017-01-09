Former Kansas State Wildcat May Miss Division Playoff Game

Kansas State Wildcat football fans follow the players long after they leave Manhattan. It’s fun to watch the stars from Bill Snyder’s teams play in the NFL.

Green Bay Wide receiver Jordy Nelson, the former Kansas State All-American, took a brutal hit from the helmet of a Giants cornerback on Sunday.

The play along the sideline in the Packers playoff win deserved a penalty. No flag was thrown and Nelson did not return.

Nelson who missed all of last season following reconstructive knee surgery had one catch for 13 yards before Sunday’s injury.

The team reported at halftime Nelson had injured ribs. No kidding. Nelson had a difficult time getting up after the hit.

The Fox broadcast showed him several times on the bench in obvious pain.

The Packers did not provide additional details on Nelson after the game. Fox had a large crew available to cover the game. They didn’t have new information on Nelson.

The victory was the Packers’ seventh straight. They will play top-seeded Dallas in Texas next Sunday at 3:40 p.m. CT. However, it remains to be seen if Nelson will be available for the game.

Nelson finished this season with 97 receptions for 1,257 yards and 14 touchdowns to lead the league.

At Kansas State, Nelson was a consensus All-American for the Wildcats as a senior in 2007.

Nelson was a 2015 Kansas State Ring of Honor inductee.

He and his wife Emily generously pledged a philanthropic contribution to K-State Athletics to assist in the department’s efforts to complete Phase III-B of the Bill Snyder Family Stadium Master Plan, the northeast corner of the Vanier Family Football Complex.

The Kansas State Wildcat football team’s locker room in the Vanier Family Football Complex is named the Nelson Family Locker Room in recognition of the couple’s contribution.

All Wildcat fans hope he is healthy and able to play Sunday against the Cowboys. The Wildcats own Texas!

