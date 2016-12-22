Former Hokies Assistant Shane Beamer Implicated in Wakeyleaks Saga

Former Virginia Tech assistant Shane Beamer received Wake Forest game plans in 2014.

Former Virginia Tech running backs coach Shane Beamer, the son of legendary Hokies head coach Frank Beamer, has been implicated in the Wakeyleaks scandal, as he has been revealed as the assistant who received proprietary information from exiled Wake Forest radio announcer, Tommy Elrod, prior to the 2014 match-up between the Demon Deacons and the Hokies.

Last week, both the Louisville Cardinals and Virginia Tech Hokies were fined $25,000 for receiving the proprietary game plan information from Elrod. At the time this story broke last week involving the Hokies, there was no information given as to who the assistant was who received the information from Wake Forest.

At the time, the only information revealed was that it was not a holdover from the Beamer regime that is now a member of Justin Fuente’s staff. This eliminated defensive coordinator Bud Foster, running backs coach Zohn Burden, and defensive line coach Charley Wiles from being the perpetrators in the leak.

As a result of the revelation of Shane Beamer being the assistant responsible for receiving information from Tommy Elrod, Beamer has been fined $25,000. Today, he released a statement of apology:

There is one positive out of this statement, if true. It is that Virginia Tech may not have actually used any of the information provided to Shane Beamer the evening before their 6-3 double-overtime loss in Winston-Salem in 2014.

We don’t want to be naive here, however. There is always the chance that the information was used, but Beamer can be commended for owning the mistake in his statement today.

Additionally, Shane Beamer’s current boss, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart, also released a statement:

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart statement: pic.twitter.com/LrXnkomlQO — JW Gravley (@jwgravley) December 22, 2016

Shane Beamer made a mistake and to his credit, owned it. What he will not be able to control moving forward though, is whether or not this will have a lasting impact on his father’s legacy in the college football world, or if this will simply be a small road bump in what is otherwise a sterling reputation as a head coach.

Stay with Fighting Gobbler for the latest as this story continues to develop.

