Former FCS cornerback transfers to Penn State

(STATS) – Former Abilene Christian cornerback Jabari Butler has transferred to Penn State and joined the program as a walk-on.

Butler, a native of Potomac, Maryland, collected six interceptions in 2015 when he made the all-Southland Conference first team and was its freshman of the year, but he had a subpar sophomore season, appearing in six games.

The 5-foot-11, 190-pound Butler had scholarship offers from Rice and Wyoming before he decided to attend Abilene Christian.