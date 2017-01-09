Former Duke Football Head Coach Joins 2017 Hall of Fame Class

Former Duke coach Steve Spurrier was selected to join the College Football Hall of Fame this year along with a former player of current head coach David Cutcliffe.

Steve Spurrier started off his head coaching career with Duke Football from 1987-1989 after being promoted from offensive coordinator. Spurrier helped Duke become one of the Top 100 college football programs, leading the Blue Devils to the 1989 ACC Championship. He went 20-13-1 in three seasons with the Blue Devils earning consecutive ACC Coach of the Year awards in 1988 and 1989. Additionally, the recently retired coach released he secretly coached a game while he was suspended.

The former Duke coach went on to Florida and South Carolina going 228-89-2 with seven conference championships, 21 bowl appearances, and a national title. Spurrier was already inducted into the Hall of Fame as a player winning the Heisman Trophy and a national championship at Florida. He will be the fourth Duke head coach to be enshrined in the College Football Hall of Fame joining Howard Jones (1951), Wallace Wade (1955), and Bill Murray (1974).

Peyton Manning will join the College Football Hall of Fame after starring under David Cutcliffe at the University of Tennessee. With Cutcliffe, Manning went 39-6 as a starter and led the Vols to the 1997 SEC championship game while breaking numerous collegiate quarterback records. Manning has spent time at Duke training and rehabbing with Cutcliffe and is still in contact with his college head coach. He was honored to receive a bid to join the 2017 Hall of Fame Class calling it a “team honor” and mentioned Cutcliffe saying:

“I’ve always had great appreciation for the unbelievable history of Tennessee football, coaches and players. I’m extremely appreciative and humbled by this incredible honor.”

The induction ceremony for the 2017 Hall of Fame class will be December 5th at the end of the upcoming regular season. Congratulations to former Duke Football head coach Steve Spurrier and the other inductees on joining the Hall of Fame, and we can’t wait to hopefully see David Cutcliffe join in the future!

