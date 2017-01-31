Former Colorado assistant coach charged with felony assault

DENVER (AP) Former University of Colorado assistant football coach Joseph Tumpkin has been charged with multiple counts of felony assault in a domestic violence case that led to his forced resignation last week.

Tumpkin was charged with five felony counts of second-degree assault and three misdemeanor counts of third-degree assault, according to 17th Judicial District Attorney Dave Young.

Tumpkin, 45, is alleged to have physically abused his former girlfriend between Feb. 27, 2015, and Nov. 20, 2016. The felony charges say he used his hands as a deadly weapon, causing bodily injury and strangling his former girlfriend.

The Associated Press left a message with Tumpkin’s lawyer seeking comment on the charges, which were announced Tuesday, the same day his resignation from the Buffaloes coaching staff took effect. That resignation was announced last week.

Tumpkin coached Colorado’s safeties the last two seasons and assumed defensive play-calling duties in the Buffaloes’ Alamo Bowl appearance last month after defensive coordinator Jim Leavitt left to join Oregon’s staff. Tumpkin had been one of the candidates to replace Leavitt until the domestic violence allegations came to light.

He was placed on administrative leave Jan. 6 after a temporary restraining order was issued against him.

Tumpkin received nearly $80,000 in severance pay, unused vacation and postseason compensation upon his departure from the Buffaloes program, which enjoyed a resurgence in 2016.

On Monday, Buffaloes coach Mike MacIntyre announced the hiring of ShaDon Brown as his secondary coach. Brown, 37, coached cornerbacks at Army last season after five seasons as a secondary coach at Wofford College.

