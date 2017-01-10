Former Bulldog Tavarres King shines in NFL playoffs

Tavarres King left Georgia in 2012 and after several stops along the way, he’s finally making a difference at the next level.

King, 26, has had quite the journey to get this point.

After leading the Dawgs in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns in each of his final two seasons in Athens, King was drafted 161st overall by the Denver Broncos in the 2013 NFL Draft.

But since then, King has mostly been a practice squad player in his journey around the NFL.

After being cut by Denver, he signed with Carolina in 2013. Then in 2014 he went to Jacksonville, never playing in an official game at either stop.

King was then signed by Tampa Bay later in 2014 and it wasn’t until week 16 of the 2014 season that King finally got into an NFL game. And in the final week of the 2014 season, he registered his first two career receptions.

But after being cut by the Buccaneers, the New York Giants signed him and he was a member of the practice squad for the entire 2015 season.

This year, the Habersham-Central product had a strong preseason, catching seven passes for 126 yards and three touchdowns, earning a spot on the Giants’ roster. King played in the Giants’ first five games, but never recorded a catch. He only played in two games the rest of the season, and in week 17 against the Redskins, Eli Mianning hit him for a 44-yard reception.

On Sunday, the Giants went into the Frozen Tundra of Lambeau Field to face the Green Bay Packers and King came to play. He put together the best performance of his NFL career, catching 3 passes for 73 yards, including a 41-yard touchdown in the third quarter, the first touchdown of his career.

King led the Giants’ talented group of receivers in yards on Sunday, a group that features superstar Odell Beckham Jr. (4 rec. 28 yards) and rookie sensation Sterling Sheppard (4 rec. 63 yards). He also scored the Giants’ lone touchdown.

While the Giants ultimately lost 38-13 to the Packers, King had a performance to remember.

