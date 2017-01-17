Former Blue Devil Ranked Among Top Special Teams Performers in NFL

Former Blue Devil Jeremy Cash was ranked as one of the top special team performers in the NFL during the 2016 season as a rookie.

Former Duke safety Jeremy Cash surprisingly was not selected by an NFL team in the 2016 Draft. However, going undrafted and learning a new position did not stop Cash from making an impact during his rookie season, and the former Blue Devil was named one of the top special teams players in the NFL this season.

The fact that Jeremy Cash was not listed on the active roster for every game makes this recognition more impressive for the former Duke safety. Cash signed a rookie free agent contract last season as one of the top undrafted players, joining the Carolina Panthers. When he was active during the regular season, Cash “played exclusively on special teams” and was named one of the top performers in punt team coverage.

Jeremy Cash starred defensively with the Blue Devils as an All-American safety. The 6-2 safety was the first player in Duke Football history to be named a three-time All-American. Cash also earned the ACC Defensive Player of the Year and the Jim Tatum Award as a senior.

Hopefully we’ll be able to see the former Blue Devil in an expanded role with the Panthers next season on special teams and taking defensive snaps. Congrats to Jeremy Cash on being honored as one of the top special teams players and representing the Duke Football program well in the NFL!

