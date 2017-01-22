Former Blue Devil Promoted Ahead of NFC Championship Game

Former Duke Football player Max McCaffrey was recently promoted from the Green Bay Packers’ practice squad ahead of the NFC Championship game.

The Green Bay Packers recently announced that former Duke wide receiver Max McCaffrey was promoted to their active roster. McCaffrey was a member of the team’s practice squad and will join the team today for the NFC Championship game. The Packers are suffering from numerous injuries to receivers, and tabbed the former Blue Devil to add depth at the position.

The Duke product could make his NFL debut in one of the biggest games of the year for the conference championship. Max McCaffrey was undrafted in the 2016 NFL Draft and spent this season with the Oakland Raiders and Green Bay Packers as a rookie free agent.

The former Blue Devil totaled 117 catches for 1,341 yards and 12 touchdowns for his college career. McCaffrey comes from a very talented football family. He’s the son of All-Pro Denver Broncos wide receiver and three-time Super Bowl champion Ed McCaffrey. He’s also the older brother of former Heisman finalist RB Christian McCaffrey and incoming Michigan QB Dylan.

The Green Bay Packers will face off against the Atlanta Falcons in the NFC Championship game Sunday afternoon at 3:05. McCaffrey will hopefully get a chance to play in the NFC title game today in his first NFL game with a trip to Super Bowl 51 on the line.

