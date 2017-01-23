Former Blue Devil Joins New NFL Team for 2017-18 Season

Former Duke quarterback and Atlanta Falcon Sean Renfree recently signed a future contract to join another NFL team next season.

After being waived by the Atlanta Falcons, former Duke quarterback Sean Renfree will join a new NFL team next year. Renfree recently signed a future deal to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers next season.

Former Duke QB Sean Renfree had an excellent career with Duke Football. He compiled 9,465 passing yards for 51 touchdowns. Renfree was able to show off his strong arm and precision in the offense under head coach David Cutcliffe, finishing as one of the most accurate quarterbacks in school history completing 64.7% of his passes. He also played a key role in turning around the football program by leading Duke to the 2012 Belk Bowl.

Renfree was drafted by the Atlanta Falcons in the seventh round of the 2013 NFL Draft. He was the first Blue Devil to be drafted since the 2004 college football season. Sean Renfree was primarily used as a reserve quarterback for the Falcons behind Matt Ryan for the last four seasons, and is expected to play a similar role in Tampa Bay behind former Florida State QB Jameis Winston.

Former Blue Devil Sean Renfree will be able to compete for a Tampa Bay roster spot this offseason, but is expected to make the final roster as a backup QB. Congrats to Renfree on the new deal and stay tuned for news on Duke Football players in the NFL.

